NBA roundup: LeBron gets Lakers past Celtics

The historic rivals went back-and-forth throughout the game, and right down to

the wire. The Celtics took a 110-108 lead with 1:17 remaining when Jaylen

Brown, who scored 20 points, knocked down a 3-pointer.

Missed shots on both ends set a final 37 seconds that took several minutes due

to a handful of officiating reviews and a technical foul assessed to Celtics

coach Brad Stevens.

James' fadeaway jumper with 30.4 seconds remaining gave Los Angeles the lead

for good, with Davis making three free throws over the final 12 seconds to

seal it.

Toronto Raptors 127 - Indiana Pacers 81

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Toronto led all the way to defeat visiting

Indiana.

Kyle Lowry had 16 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and five steals for the

Raptors, who have defeated the Pacers three times this month. The Pacers were

without guard Victor Oladipo, who had a sore back.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 17

of their past 18 games. The Raptors' 46-point margin of victory marks the

largest in franchise history.

Oklahoma Thunder 131 - San Antonio Spurs 103

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 22 points and Chris Paul narrowly

missed a triple-double to lead Oklahoma City to a home victory over San

Antonio.

The Thunder got rolling in the second quarter, answering a Spurs run with 16

consecutive points to jump ahead. That stretch, like most of the game, came

from a balanced scoring effort.

Luguentz Dort, a rookie on a two-way contract, came up big for Oklahoma City

with two big baskets in the 16-0 run, including a 3-pointer to finish off the

stretch, and put the Thunder up 52-45.

Denver Nuggets 128 - Minnesota Timberwolves 116

Paul Millsap had a season-high 25 points, Nikola Jokic added 24, and host

Denver beat shorthanded Minnesota, which had just nine players available.

Jamal Murray had 19 points, Gary Harris and Monte Morris had 13 apiece and

Jerami Grant added 12 for Denver, which has won eight straight against the

Timberwolves.

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 21 points, including 19 in the first half,

while Malik Beasley had 17 in a balanced Minnesota attack. Jordan McLaughlin

had 15 points and 10 assists, Jarret Culver had 14 points and Naz Reid added

13 for the Timberwolves.

Chicago Bulls 126 - Washington Wizards 117

Coby White scored 33 points off the bench, Zach LaVine added 32 points, and

Chicago pulled away to beat visiting Washington.

Thaddeus Young finished with 23 points for the Bulls, who snapped an

eight-game losing streak. Tomas Satoransky posted a double-double against his

former team with 15 points and 13 assists.

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 points in a losing effort for the

Wizards, who have lost back-to-back games. Beal shot 15 of 27 from the field,

5 of 11 from beyond the arc and 18 of 20 from the free-throw line.

New Orleans Pelicans 115 - Golden State Warriors 101

Rookie Zion Williamson scored 28 points, his most in a road game this season,

and Nicolo Melli saved three of his six 3-pointers for the fourth quarter as

New Orleans rallied over Golden State.

Williamson shot 13-for-20 and added seven rebounds, six on the offensive end,

helping the playoff-hopeful Pelicans win for the fifth time in their last six

games.

Damion Lee had 22 points and Jordan Poole 19 for the Warriors, who lost their

sixth straight. Andrew Wiggins was held to eight points on 3-for-16 shooting

in the loss, but did have a team-high 10 rebounds to complement four assists

and two blocks.

Portland Trail Blazers 107 - Detroit Pistons 104

CJ McCollum scored a season-best 41 points, recorded a career-high 12 assists

and also collected nine rebounds to lead Portland to a tight win over visiting

Detroit.

Carmelo Anthony tallied a season-high 32 points for the Trail Blazers, who

played without star guard Damian Lillard (groin) for the second straight game.

Hassan Whiteside added 16 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots as

Portland halted a three-game skid.

Christian Wood recorded 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit, which has

dropped six straight games. Brandon Knight and Derrick Rose scored 15 points

apiece and Langston Galloway had 13 points.

--Field Level Media