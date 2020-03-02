NBA roundup: LeBron, Lakers outlast Zion, Pels

Davis, who averaged 36 points as the Lakers won the first three meetings with

his former team, sat out because of knee soreness one night after a 105-88

loss at Memphis in which L.A. had a season-low point total.

James, who had 40 points in a 118-109 home victory against the Pelicans on

Tuesday, finished with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added

20 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13, and Danny Green, Avery Bradley

and Markieff Morris had 10 each.

Rookie Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with a career-high 35 points, marking

his 11th consecutive game with 20-plus points. Lonzo Ball scored 19, Brandon

Ingram had 15 on 5-of-23 shooting, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 14

rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 and Nicolo Melli added 10.

Los Angeles Clippers 136 - Philadelphia 76ers 130

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, and Los Angeles rallied for a victory over

visiting Philadelphia.

Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 24 points for the

Clippers, who won their fourth in a row. Williams also had eight assists,

while Harrell pulled down nine rebounds. Reggie Jackson added 13 points.

Shake Milton scored a career-high 39 points by making 7 of 9 3-pointers and 14

of 20 shots from the floor for the Sixers, who dropped their eighth straight

on the road. Former Clipper Tobias Harris contributed 25 points, while Alec

Burks added 15 points. The Sixers lost starting guard Josh Richardson early in

the second quarter to a concussion after initially terming the injury a nose

contusion.

Milwaukee Bucks 93 - Charlotte Hornets 85

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points to go with 20 rebounds as Milwaukee

defeated host Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo sank 17 of 28 shots and added a team-high six assists and 18

rebounds. Brook Lopez added 16 points, and George Hill had 11 for the Bucks,

who won their sixth straight.

Devonte' Graham's 17 points paced the Hornets, who had a two-game winning

streak snapped. Terry Rozier had 13 points, P.J. Washington scored 12, Cody

Martin had 11 and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets 133 - Toronto Raptors 118

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists, Jamal Murray used a

hot start to finish with 22 points, and host Denver beat Toronto.

Torrey Craig had a season-high 17 points off the bench, Jerami Grant scored 16

and Gary Harris finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who had eight players score

in double figures.

OG Anunoby had a career-high 32 points, Norman Powell scored 24, Kyle Lowry

added 17 and Pascal Siakam finished with 16 for Toronto. The Raptors have lost

three straight for the first time in nearly three months.

Dallas Mavericks 111 - Minnesota Timberwolves 91

Kristaps Porzingis scored 38 points, Seth Curry added 27 points, and Dallas

beat Minnesota at Minneapolis.

The Mavericks played without All-Star Luka Doncic, who wore a splint on his

thumb in a loss Friday at Miami. Doncic injured the thumb on Feb. 26 against

San Antonio. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith

grabbed 11 rebounds for the Mavericks.

D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 16 points and flirted with a

triple-double, registering nine rebounds and seven assists. Russell led four

Timberwolves in double figures scoring, with Malik Beasley adding 14 points,

Juan Hernangomez hitting for 12 points, and Jarrett Culver adding another 12

off the bench.

Sacramento Kings 106 - Detroit Pistons 100

De'Aaron Fox had 23 points and seven assists as Sacramento won for the fifth

time in six games by downing visiting Detroit.

Buddy Hield supplied 19 points and six rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15

points for the Kings. Harry Giles contributed 12 points and seven rebounds,

Harrison Barnes had 10 points and Alex Len powered for eight points, 13

rebounds and five blocks.

Christian Wood led the Pistons, who have lost eight of their past nine games,

with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Brandon Knight had 16 points and seven

assists. Detroit point guard Derrick Rose left the game in the second quarter

with an ankle injury. He finished with nine points.

Washington Wizards 124 - Golden State Warriors 110

Bradley Beal broke the franchise record for consecutive 25-point games with

his 18th straight, a game-high 34-point performance that lifted Washington

over host Golden State in San Francisco.

Beal shot 10 for 24 from the field and 7 for 9 on 3-pointers for the Wizards,

who are 1-1 on a four-game Western swing. He broke Walt Bellamy's record of 17

games, set in 1962, and also had a team-high eight assists and five steals in

35 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 27 points for the Warriors, who were seeking

their first winning streak since the last time they saw -- and beat -- the

Wizards on Feb. 3 in Washington.

