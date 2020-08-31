Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Paul George contributed 15

points, nine boards and seven assists for the Clippers. Leonard added five

steals.

The Clippers advanced to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs,

where they await the winner of the Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets series. The

Nuggets won later Sunday to tie the series 3-3. Game 7 is scheduled for

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Luka Doncic had 38 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 16 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 10.

Denver Nuggets 119 -- 107 Utah Jazz

Jamal Murray exploded for a game-high 50 points, including 14 in a

second-quarter turnaround that propelled third-seeded Denver to victory over

sixth-seeded Utah, forcing a seventh and deciding game in their Western

Conference first-round playoff series in the NBA bubble.

In scoring 50 for the second time in three games, Murray won a second

consecutive duel with Jazz counterpart Donovan Mitchell, who poured in a

team-high 44 points, his third time over 40 in the series.

Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, with the Nuggets going the distance for the

third consecutive time in the last two seasons. They survived a Game 7 with

San Antonio in the first round last year, before losing the decisive game to

Portland in the Western semifinals.

Boston Celtics 112 -- Toronto Raptors 94

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 21 points apiece to lift Boston to a

victory over Toronto in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal

series.

Kemba Walker had 18 points, Jaylen Brown 17, Daniel Theis 13 and Robert

Williams III 10 as the Celtics won their fifth straight game to open the

playoffs. Theis and Walker added game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists,

respectively.

Kyle Lowry had 17 points and Serge Ibaka added 15 for the Raptors, who saw

their eight-game winning streak come to a halt. Toronto shot 31-of-84 (36.9

percent) from the field and 10-of-40 (25.0 percent) from 3-point range. Pascal

Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined to go 8-of-32 for 24 points.

--Field Level Media

