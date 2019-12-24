NBA roundup: Nuggets edge Suns, extend win streak

Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth

triple-double of the season, Will Barton scored 13 points, Jerami Grant had 11

and Paul Millsap added 10 for Denver, which has won seven straight.

Ricky Rubio led Phoenix with 21 points and added nine assists, Kelly Oubre Jr.

had 14 points, and Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky had 13 each. The Suns have

lost seven in a row.

Denver led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but Phoenix cut the gap to

82-81 heading into the fourth. The Suns were on top 101-92 with 5:54 left, but

the Nuggets rallied for the victory.

Indiana Pacers 120 - Toronto Raptors 115 (OT)

Aaron Holiday made two 3-pointers late in overtime and finished with 19 points

and 10 assists as Indiana ended Toronto's five-game winning streak with a win

in Indianapolis. Myles Turner and T.J. Warren each added 24 points for the

Pacers.

The Raptors, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday after trailing by 30

points in the third quarter, came back from a 15-point, second-quarter deficit

against the Pacers but couldn't pull out the win.

Domantas Sabonis scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Indiana. Jeremy

Lamb, who missed the previous two games with a groin injury, had 12 points, as

did T.J. McConnell.

Philadelphia 76ers 125 - Detroit Pistons 109

Tobias Harris poured in 35 points, Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and

Philadelphia handed host Detroit its fifth straight defeat.

Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers. Simmons

racked up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists. Furkan Korkmaz delivered 21

points off the bench and Joel Embiid had 20 points, eight rebounds, three

blocks and three assists for the Sixers.

Andre Drummond, the league's top rebounder, was not in the starting lineup for

Detroit after missing the morning shootaround. He came off the bench and

scored a team-high 27 points with nine rebounds and three assists. Derrick

Rose contributed 16 points and seven assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13

points and four assists. Griffin shot just 2-for-14 from the field and scored

eight points.

San Antonio Spurs 145 - Memphis Grizzlies 115

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a season-high 40 points, 28 of them in the first

half, and DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists as visiting San Antonio

rolled to a victory over Memphis.

Aldridge was 17 of 25 from the floor and earned the eighth 40-plus-point game

of his career. DeRozan hit 10 of 11 from the field for San Antonio, which

outshot Memphis 67.4 percent to 46.9 percent. San Antonio produced season

highs for scoring and shooting percentage.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points while Ja Morant had 19 points for

the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami Heat 107 - Utah Jazz 104

Bam Adebayo had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three

blocks as host Miami ran its home record to 13-1 by defeating Utah.

Miami used a 19-4 run to open the fourth quarter. The Heat received 20 points

and eight rebounds from Jimmy Butler, 17 points from rookie Tyler Herro

(including nine in the fourth quarter) and 15 points from Goran Dragic. Miami

also got a double-double from Meyers Leonard (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Utah, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, got a season-high and

game-high 27 points from Joe Ingles, including 16 in the first half. Jazz

forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, and center Rudy Gobert had 18

points, 20 rebounds and five blocks.

Cleveland Cavaliers 121 - Atlanta Hawks 118

Collin Sexton scored 25 points and host Cleveland held off Atlanta to record

its first three-game winning streak of the season. Sexton was 12 of 20 from

the field and has scored 23-plus points in four of the past six games. He also

added six rebounds.

The Cavaliers trailed 94-90 late in the third quarter before going on a 16-2

run and eventually led by 14 points. But Atlanta closed with a 13-2 run and

used a Trae Young 3-pointer to close the margin to three points with 49.8

seconds left. It was still 121-118 when Atlanta had a chance to tie, but Young

missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Young finished with 30 points, his fifth straight game reaching that mark. The

Hawks also celebrated the return of John Collins from his 25-game suspension

for violating the NBA's drug policy. He had had 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Young led Atlanta with 30 points.

Orlando Magic 103 - Chicago Bulls 95

Terrence Ross scored a team-high 26 points off the bench, and Orlando held on

for a win over visiting Chicago.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing

streak. Aaron Gordon posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds,

and Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz had 13 points apiece.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points despite shooting 8 of 26 from the

field. Tomas Satoransky had 20 points, and Lauri Markkanen scored 10 as

Chicago wrapped up a four-game road trip with two wins and two losses.

Washington Wizards 121 - New York Knicks 115

Bradley Beal scored 30 points as a depleted Washington squad nearly blew a

17-point lead down the stretch but held on in New York, beating the Knicks for

the 19th time in the past 22 meetings.

Washington also snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the fourth

time in its last 16 games despite missing three key players to injury and

Isaiah Thomas serving a suspension for going into the stands during the fourth

quarter in Philadelphia to confront a heckler on Saturday.

Beal shot 13 of 38 from the field, setting a career-high for field-goal

attempts as the Wizards shot 47 percent and survived being outscored 16-5 in

the final 4:40. Troy Brown Jr. added a career-high 26 for Washington. Julius

Randle led the Knicks with 35 points.

