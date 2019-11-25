NBA roundup: Nuggets win fifth straight

Mason Plumlee had 14 points, Monte Morris finished with 10 and Nikola Jokic

had eight points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won five straight.

Cheick Diallo scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Dario Saric

had 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and Elie Okobo had a season-high

16 points. Phoenix guard Devin Booker was held to a season-low 12 points a

night after scoring 35 in a win at Minnesota on Saturday.

The Suns played without guard Ricky Rubio (back spasms) and center Aron Baynes

(right hip flexor strain) for the third straight game. Rubio has missed four

of the last five games, and Baynes has sat for four straight.

Mavericks 137, Rockets 123

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis posted double-doubles while Tim Hardaway

Jr. provided complementary scoring as Dallas stretched its winning streak to

five games with a victory over host Houston.

Doncic finished with 41 points and 10 assists, while Porzingis added 23 points

and 13 rebounds. Hardaway scored 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 5

of 11 on 3-pointers, to power the Mavericks.

The Rockets dropped their third consecutive game following their eight-game

winning streak. The Rockets trailed wire-to-wire, never even forging a tie,

though they did come close, getting within five late.

Nets 103, Knicks 101

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a game-high 30 points for visiting Brooklyn, which

withstood a furious fourth quarter rally by New York to escape with a victory.

Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Taurean Prince

added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who have won three in a row --

all without the injured Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert -- to get back to .500

at 8-8. Joe Harris added 13 points, and Garrett Temple finished with 12

points.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points for the Knicks, who have lost three in a

row and four of five to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference at

4-13. Julius Randle scored 15 points, followed by Wayne Ellington (12) and

Dennis Smith Jr. (10).

Kings 113, Wizards 106

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 1:28

remaining, allowing visiting Sacramento to hang on for the victory.

Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, including two free throws with

1:56 left that set the stage for Bogdanovic's back-breaking hoop. Bogdanovic

added three free throws in the final 62 seconds, sending Sacramento to the

seventh win in its last 10 games since an 0-5 start.

Bradley Beal had 20 points and a game-high eight assists to pace the Wizards.

Clippers 134, Pelicans 109

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half, and host Los

Angeles rolled over New Orleans.

Harrell, who also collected 12 rebounds, connected on 13 of 18 shots to tie a

career high in scoring. Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, Lou Williams added 19 and

Paul George finished with 18 points as the Clippers captured their fifth

consecutive win.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points to lead the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday had 18

points, while E'Twaun Moore contributed 17 points. Former Clipper JJ Redick

scored 12.

