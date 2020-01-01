NBA roundup: Paul lifts Thunder past Mavs down stretch

With less than three minutes remaining, the Thunder trailed by seven. But then

Oklahoma City reeled off a 14-2 run -- fueled in large part by Paul -- to end

the game. The win was the third in a row and seventh in the last eight games

for the Thunder.

Two players who were questionable going into the day due to ankle injuries,

Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, led the Thunder with 20 points each.

Dallas' Luka Doncic scored 35 points to lead all scorers but struggled from

behind the arc, going just 3 of 16 on 3-point attempts.

Boston Celtics 109 - Charlotte Hornets 92

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker added 22 points and seven assists,

and visiting Boston handed Charlotte its sixth consecutive loss.

Coming in off a lopsided loss to reigning NBA champion Toronto, Boston

ratcheted up its defensive intensity early. The Celtics limited the Hornets to

just 18 first-quarter points and 43 for the first half.

Gordon Hayward had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Enes Kanter

registered 13 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. P.J.

Washington led the Hornets with 15 points while Miles Bridges posted 14 points

and 10 rebounds.

Houston Rockets 130 - Denver Nuggets 104

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 63 points, and host Houston

avenged a loss earlier this season to Denver.

Harden paired 35 points with six assists while Westbrook added 28 points and

seven assists to carry Houston to its seventh consecutive home win over the

Nuggets, who had won nine of their past 10 games overall. Denver defeated the

visiting Rockets 105-95 on Nov. 20 by trapping Harden repeatedly.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 21 points, including 13 to pace the Nuggets'

37-point third period. He added eight rebounds and four assists. Monte Morris

scored 18 points off the bench.

Indiana Pacers 115 - Philadelphia 76ers 97

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to carry Indiana

past Philadelphia in Indianapolis.

T.J. Warren added 21 points, Myles Turner contributed 14 and Jeremy Lamb had

13 for the Pacers, who improved to 15-3 at home and snapped a two-game losing

streak. Doug McDermott also had 12 points for Indiana while former 76er T.J.

McConnell added 11 points and 10 assists.

Ben Simmons logged 18 points and 10 rebounds, but also had three assists

against six turnovers for the Sixers. Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 20

points, but the 76ers looked out of sync from start to finish without All-Star

center Joel Embiid (sore left knee).

San Antonio Spurs 117 - Golden State Warriors 113 (OT)

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his

15 points in overtime as host San Antonio posted a victory over Golden State.

Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point performance with five 3-pointers as San

Antonio improved to 4-1 in overtime this season.

LaMarcus Aldridge collected 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who have

won seven of their past 11 overall and five of their past six meetings with

Golden State. San Antonio defeated the Warriors for the second time this

season, as it posted a 127-110 victory on Nov. 1 in San Francisco.

Alec Burks erupted for 28 points and Glenn Robinson III matched his career

high with 25 as the Warriors dropped their second straight following a

season-high four-game winning streak.

Los Angeles Clippers 105 - Sacramento Kings 87

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, and visiting Los Angeles defeated Sacramento

for the 10th straight time.

Leonard missed his first four shots before finishing 8 of 21 from the floor

with seven assists. Paul George also overcame a slow start to finish with 21

points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who have won 14

straight in Sacramento.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Buddy Hield contributed 20

points for the Kings, who have lost eight in a row overall and haven't

defeated the Clippers in Sacramento since March 19, 2013.

Toronto Raptors 117 - Cleveland Cavaliers 97

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and added eight assists as host Toronto defeated

Cleveland. It was the second win in 15 days for the Raptors over the

Cavaliers, who have lost five straight in Toronto.

Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, Terence Davis had

a season-high-tying 19 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and OG

Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 12.

Collin Sexton had 22 points for the Cavaliers, who completed a three-game road

trip at 1-2. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his team-best

17th double-double of the season.

