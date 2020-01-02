NBA roundup: Perfect night for Knicks' Robinson

The Knicks won a season-high third straight game -- their longest winning

streak since a three-game streak in November 2018. New York has won six of 10

and is 6-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller. The Trail Blazers, who began

a five-game road trip Wednesday, have lost a season-high five straight.

Robinson finished with 22 points while tying the Knicks' record for the most

field-goal makes without a miss. Bernard King (Jan. 19, 1984) and Johnny

Newman (Jan. 6, 1988) were also 11-for-11 from the field.

Julius Randle (22 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks.

Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for just the second time since he

was traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led

the Trail Blazers with a season-high 26 points.

Orlando Magic 122 - Washington Wizards 101

D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points off the bench and added nine

assists as Orlando recorded an easy victory in the nation's capital, marking

the Magic's third win over the Wizards in as many meetings this season.

Nikola Vucevic collected 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Washington's

Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half in his return from a

two-game absence caused by soreness in his lower right leg.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher after

sustaining a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac was

holding his left knee after making contact with Beal on a drive to the basket.

Milwaukee Bucks 106 - Minnesota Timberwolves 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead host

Milwaukee to a victory over Minnesota. The triumph gives the Bucks (31-5) the

best 36-game start in franchise history. The 1971-72 squad led by legendary

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dropped game No. 36 for a 30-6 mark.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for Milwaukee, which scored 100 or more points

for the 60th straight game. The only team with a longer streak over the past

30 years is the Houston Rockets, who reached the century mark 61 times in a

row during the 2016-17 campaign.

Shabazz Napier scored 22 points to lead Minnesota, which lost for the 13th

time in the past 15 contests. Gorgui Dieng recorded 15 points, but his

20-foot, potential tying attempt bounced off the rim with less than three

seconds left.

--Field Level Media