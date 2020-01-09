NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Harden-Young duel

The Hawks' Trae Young finished with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists --

the first 40-point triple-double in Hawks history. It was Young's sixth

40-point game and his second triple-double of the season. The game also marked

the first time in NBA history that there were two 40-point triple-doubles in

the same game.

Harden had a subpar shooting night -- making only 9 of 34 -- but was 19 of 23

from the line with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Harden's 44th career

triple-double and his 15th 40-point triple-double, second-most in NBA history.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 23 in the second quarter, but cut the lead to

118-115 with 18 seconds left. Harden made four free throws over the final 10.4

seconds to put the game away. Houston defeated the Hawks for the sixth

straight time.

Denver Nuggets 107 - Dallas Mavericks 106

Nikola Jokic scored 33 points, including a go-ahead layup with 7.9 seconds

left, and visiting Denver held off Dallas down the stretch for the win.

Jokic added seven assists and six rebounds as he won a showdown with Dallas'

Luka Doncic, who had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a losing

cause.

Dallas played its fifth straight game without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), while

the Nuggets were without two starters, guard Will Barton (personal reasons)

and Paul Millsap (knee).

San Antonio Spurs 129 - Boston Celtics 114

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 30 points as San Antonio crushed host Boston.

Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points in 19 minutes off the bench as the Spurs won

for the fourth time in their last six games. San Antonio shot 55.2 percent (48

of 87) as a team to avenge a 135-115 home loss to Boston earlier this season.

Gordon Hayward scored 18 points, as the Celtics narrowly avoided their worst

loss of the season in just their third defeat at home. Kemba Walker, returning

from three games missed with the flu, had six points before getting ejected in

the third quarter.

Miami Heat 122 - Indiana Pacers 108

Jimmy Butler, who missed the previous game due to a back injury, had 14

points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead Miami to a convincing win in

Indianapolis.

Miami, which never trailed past the first quarter, had six other players with

double-figure points: Tyler Herro (19), Derrick Jones Jr. (18), Bam Adebayo

(18), Duncan Robinson (17), Goran Dragic (15) and Kendrick Nunn (15). Adebayo

also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Indiana, which fell to 15-5 at home, was led by power forward Domantas

Sabonis, who had game highs in points (27) and rebounds (14). He also had six

assists. The Heat's Justise Winslow returned after missing 15 consecutive

games due to a back injury. Winslow, who hadn't played since Dec. 4, played 16

minutes off the bench but did not score. He had two rebounds and one assist.

Milwaukee Bucks 107 - Golden State Warriors 98

Milwaukee used a stellar defensive effort to overcome poor shooting,

struggling past host Golden State.

Two days after shooting 15-for-45 on 3-pointers in a 126-104 loss at San

Antonio, the Bucks were dreadful from behind the line -- 9-for-41 -- but still

managed a sixth win in their last seven games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks, who

won for the third straight time at Golden State, this time in their first

visit to the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

Orlando Magic 123 - Washington Wizards 89

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Orlando routed visiting

Washington.

Evan Fournier added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Orlando, which has won

four of five. D.J. Augustin added 18 points off the bench. Khem Birch had 11

points and nine rebounds.

Reserves Troy Brown Jr. and Admiral Schofield led Washington with 18 points

each. Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed his fourth straight game with lower

right leg soreness. The Wizards remain without a group of regulars that

includes Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans among others.

New Orleans Pelicans 123 - Chicago Bulls 108

Brandon Ingram and rookie Jaxson Hayes each had a double-double as host New

Orleans defeated Chicago.

Ingram had 29 points and 11 assists, falling two rebounds short of his first

career triple-double, and Hayes had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his second

double-double. Ingram had 16 points as the Pelicans took control by outscoring

the Bulls 44-27 in the third quarter.

Zach LaVine scored 32, Thaddeus Young had 18, Kris Dunn 15, Lauri Markkanen 14

and Coby White 10 to lead the Bulls, who lost their fifth straight and for the

sixth time in seven games.

Toronto Raptors 112 - Charlotte Hornets 110 (OT)

Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to

give visiting Toronto a victory against Charlotte.

Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis as the Raptors

avoided losses on consecutive nights. OG Anunoby's 19 points and Kyle Lowry's

15 points aided the Raptors, who also received 13 points from Patrick McCaw.

Charlotte's Terry Rozier missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the end.

Rozier heated up in the second half and ended up with 27 points, while

teammate Miles Bridges had 26. Cody Zeller added 14 points and P.J. Washington

had 12.

Utah Jazz 128 - New York Knicks 104

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points, and Emmanuel Mudiay added a season-high 20

off the bench to lead host Utah to a win over New York in Salt Lake City.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell

chipped in 16 points, and four others scored at least 11. Utah won for the

12th time in its last 13 games and notched its seventh straight victory

overall.

Frank Ntilikina led New York with 16 points. Elfrid Payton and Bobby Portis

finished with 13 points apiece. The Knicks lost all four games on their

Western Conference road trip. Utah outscored New York 60-38 in the paint.

