NBA roundup: Sixers stay undefeated on Korkmaz 3

Furkan Korkmaz hit a 3-pointer from the right side with 0.4 seconds left to

lift the 76ers to a 129-128 road victory, their fifth win this season. Damian

Lillard of the Blazers missed a long 3 at the buzzer.

A 3-pointer by second-year guard Anfernee Simons with 2.6 seconds remaining

erased a 126-125 Philadelphia lead, but it wasn't enough for the Blazers, who

fell to 0-2 at home.

The Blazers led by 21 points midway through the third quarter, only to have

Philadelphia close to within three points three times early in the fourth

quarter and twice down the stretch before taking their first lead on two free

throws by Ben Simmons with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Bucks 115, Raptors 105

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added eight

assists as Milwaukee held on to defeat visiting Toronto.

The Raptors tried to come back from a 26-point deficit but could get no closer

than four points in the fourth quarter. It was the first meeting between the

teams since the Raptors eliminated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals

last season.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with a season-best 36 points, and Pascal Siakam had 16

points before fouling out with 1:41 to play in the fourth quarter.

Pistons 113, Nets 109

Andre Drummond collected 25 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and

three steals while also making the clinching free throws as depleted Detroit

topped visiting Brooklyn.

Luke Kennard supplied 24 points and Bruce Brown scored a career-high 22 points

with seven assists for the Pistons, who were missing four key players.

All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who hasn't played this season due to hamstring

and knee injuries, was joined on the sideline by the team's top three point

guards -- Reggie Jackson (back), Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Tim Frazier

(shoulder).

Kyrie Irving recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10

assists for the Nets. Taurean Prince had 20 points, Joe Harris contributed 18,

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 and Caris LeVert added 14.

Nuggets 91, Magic 87

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for three clutch hoops, and the Denver

defense held Orlando without a point for nearly 2 1/2 minutes down the stretch

as the visiting Nuggets outlasted the Magic.

Murray scored a team-high 22 points, and Jokic had 20 to pace the Nuggets, who

snapped a two-game losing streak despite shooting just 37.0 percent from the

field.

Nikola Vucevic had a game-high 24 points, and Aaron Gordon had 21 for the

Magic, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half.

Timberwolves 131, Wizards 109

Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 21 points as visiting Minnesota finished

with six players in double figures in rolling over Washington.

Minnesota was missing top scorer Karl-Anthony Towns, suspended by the NBA for

two games due to his part in a dust-up with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid earlier

this week. Robert Covington had 20 points in 20 minutes, Jarrett Culver also

scored 20 points, followed by Gorgui Dieng (18), Jeff Teague (15) and Jake

Layman (14). Teague added 13 assists.

Bradley Beal led Washington with a game-high 30 points, but the Wizards simply

could not shoot well enough to stay with Minnesota. Washington shot 38.9

percent in the game, and with the Timberwolves often close to 60 percent, the

Wizards could not rally.

Suns 114, Grizzlies 105

Devin Booker had 21 points and three 3-pointers, and Aron Baynes had 20 points

and a career-high four 3-pointers as balanced Phoenix beat host Memphis.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 15 points, Frank Kaminsky had 14 points off the bench

and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for

the Suns, who have won two straight and are 4-2 for the first time since

2013-14.

Ja Morant had 24 points and seven assists, and Dillon Brooks and Brandon

Clarke had 16 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who have lost four of their

first five in coach Taylor Jenkins' first season.

Thunder 115, Pelicans 104

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Darius Bazley added 17 off the

bench, and Oklahoma City beat visiting New Orleans.

Oklahoma City also got 17 points off the bench from Dennis Schroder, who

grabbed nine rebounds and finished with a game-best 20 plus-minus rating.

New Orleans, which has lost five of its first six games, scored 53 bench

points, led by Redick's 17. Guards Josh Hart and Frank Jackson added 12

apiece. Hart recorded a double-double with a career-high 15 rebounds.

Hornets 93, Warriors 87

Terry Rozier dropped in a go-ahead basket with 1:09 to play, and Charlotte

survived a frantic finish to hold off injury-depleted Golden State in San

Francisco.

Charlotte's Dwayne Bacon and Golden State's Eric Paschall shared game-high

scoring honors with 25 points as the Hornets capped a 2-2 Western swing by

taking advantage of a Warriors team missing injured stars Stephen Curry, Klay

Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green.

The Warriors led 69-60 after a three-point play by Paschall with 4:02

remaining in the third quarter, but then ran out of gas on the second night of

a back-to-back, scoring just 18 points in the game's final 16 minutes.

