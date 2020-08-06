NBA roundup: Thunder dump cold-shooting Lakers

Chris Paul scored 21 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Paul added seven rebounds and six assists to keep up his strong performance

since the NBA's restart. The veteran point guard is averaging 20.7 points in

Oklahoma City's three games in central Florida.

The Lakers had their worst offensive game of the season, with season lows in

points and 3-point percentage. Los Angeles was just 5 of 37 from behind the

3-point arc, with the 13.5 percent rate the Lakers' worst since early in the

2017-18 season.

Danilo Gallinari added 19 points and Steven Adams 18 for Oklahoma City, which

once again was playing without backup point guard Dennis Schroder. LeBron

James led the Lakers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers 107 - Washington Wizards 98

Joel Embiid scored nine consecutive points in a 13-0 burst, and Philadelphia

beat Washington despite losing Ben Simmons to a knee injury.

Embiid finished with game-high totals of 30 points and 11 rebounds for the

76ers, who won their second straight after beginning their Florida stay with a

loss to Indiana. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters postgame that

he didn't have an update to provide on the severity of Simmons' injury.

Washington lost its fourth straight in the NBA "bubble" despite 19-point

efforts from Thomas Bryant and Jerome Robinson.

Toronto Raptors 109 - Orlando Magic 99

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points and added 10 assists as the Raptors won their

seventh straight while completing a four-game season sweep of the Magic.

The Magic never led and trailed by as many as 24 points in the game. Pascal

Siakam had 15 points for the Raptors, and Kyle Lowry contributed eight points,

nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross each had 15 points for Orlando, and Nikola

Vucevic added 12 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Gordon had nine points and 11

rebounds before leaving in the third quarter due to left hamstring tightness.

Denver Nuggets 132 - San Antonio Spurs 126

Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds,

and Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists as the Denver defeated San

Antonio.

The win allowed Denver to climb to within a half-game of the Los Angeles

Clippers for second place in the Western Conference standings. The Spurs, who

have lost two straight, remained in 10th place in the West and two games

behind Memphis in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the

conference.

The game was tied at 97 with 8:49 to play but Denver's flowing inside-out

attack was too much for the Spurs to handle down the stretch. The Nuggets took

charge with Jokic hitting a bucket and dishing out three assists in a

two-minute stretch that led to a 114-105 Denver lead.

Utah Jazz 124 - Memphis Grizzlies 115

Joe Ingles scored 25 points and Mike Conley added 23 points to lift Utah over

Memphis.

Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks for Utah. Donovan

Mitchell chipped in 18 points and seven rebounds. Ingles, Conley, and Mitchell

combined for 18 assists.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 14

rebounds to lead Memphis. Ja Morant added 20 points, nine assists, and six

rebounds.

Boston Celtics 149 - Brooklyn Nets 115

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 21 points, and Boston seized control in the

first quarter and cruised to a victory over Brooklyn.

The Celtics rested Kemba Walker and turned in perhaps their best defensive

showing since the restart. They rebounded from a 112-106 loss to Miami on

Tuesday, a game in which they never held a lead. Jayson Tatum added 14 of his

19 in the third quarter when Boston led by as many as 30 points. He shot 7 of

11 and also hit five 3-pointers.

Jeremiah Martin led Brooklyn with 20 points, 18 in the fourth quarter.

