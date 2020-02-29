NBA roundup: Thunder's streak ends in blowout loss to Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 home blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
It was the Bucks' third win of 40 or more points, tying the NBA record for
most such games in a season. The margin narrowly missed being the largest in
the NBA this season. The Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta by 49 earlier this
season.
The Bucks, who won their fifth straight game coming out of the All-Star break,
hit 21 3-pointers, their most of the season. Both Wesley Matthews and Pat
Connaughton hit four from behind the arc. They each finished with 14 points,
as did Bucks teammate George Hill.
Oklahoma City was without second-leading scorer Danilo Gallinari, who hasn't
played in the second night of a back-to-back since November. Chris Paul scored
18 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 for the Thunder, who had a
five-game winning streak snapped.
Los Angeles Clippers 132 - Denver Nuggets 103
Paul George scored a game-high 24 points, and Los Angeles hammered visiting
Denver.
George, who struggled offensively in the previous two games with 11 and seven
points, connected on 6 of 8 3-pointers and 9 of 15 overall from the floor, as
the Clippers won their third straight game.
Kawhi Leonard contributed 19 points, Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10
rebounds, and Lou Williams finished with 17 points for Los Angeles, which had
seven players score in double figures. Williams hit 5 of 7 shots from behind
the arc.
New Orleans Pelicans 116 - Cleveland Cavaliers 104
Rookie Zion Williamson scored 24 points for his 10th consecutive game with at
least 20, and host New Orleans routed Cleveland for its third win in four
games since the All-Star break.
Brandon Ingram scored 29, Jrue Holiday added 22 and E'Twaun Moore and Nicolo
Melli had 10 each for the Pelicans, who were playing their first home game in
15 days and started a three-game homestand over five days.
Collin Sexton tied his career-high with 31 points to lead the Cavaliers, who
are just 17-42 but entered the game with a 3-1 record under coach J.B.
Bickerstaff, who took over when John Beilein resigned during the All-Star
break.
Miami Heat 126 - Dallas Mavericks 118
Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson added 24 to lead host Miami
past Dallas and run its home record to 24-4.
Dallas guard Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points. The younger brother of
Warriors star Stephen Curry, he made 13 of 15 attempts from the floor,
including 8 of 9 on 3-pointers, with the eight makes marking a career high.
Miami got 16 points each from Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, and Heat center
Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 35th double-double of the
season. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas.
Orlando Magic 136 - Minnesota Timberwolves 125
Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter as
host Orlando handed Minnesota its 19th loss in 21 games.
Ross made seven 3-pointers and Nikola Vucevic recorded his team-best 31st
double-double (27 points, 10 assists) this season for the Magic, who have won
five of six after losing eight of their previous nine. Aaron Gordon added his
first career triple-double with 17 points, a career-high 12 assists and 11
rebounds.
D'Angelo Russell scored 12 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter,
and Juan Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves.
Sacramento Kings 104 - Memphis Grizzlies 101
De'Aaron Fox returned from a one-game absence to score a team-high 25 points,
and Sacramento survived a frantic finish to record a win over host Memphis.
Playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings rallied from an early
12-point deficit to dominate a majority of the final three quarters to earn a
second win in three tries against Memphis this season, clinching the season
series.
Despite getting a season-high 32 points from Dillon Brooks and a career-high
25 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas, the injury-riddled Grizzlies lost their
fifth straight.
Utah Jazz 129 - Washington Wizards 119
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and host Utah held off Bradley Beal and
Washington to end a four-game losing streak.
Beal led all scorers with 42 points on 17-of-33 shooting and added 10 assists
for Washington, which has lost four of five since the All-Star break. He
notched his 10th 40-point game of the season and his 17th consecutive game
with 25 of more points, tying the franchise record set by Walt Bellamy in
1961-62.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points for Utah, and Jordan Clarkson added 20.
Atlanta Hawks 141 - Brooklyn Nets 118
John Collins totaled 33 points and 13 rebounds, and host Atlanta pushed
Brooklyn into eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a victory.
Collins recorded his ninth game with at least 30 points this season, and his
game-high rebound total helped the Hawks to a commanding 52-38 edge on the
boards. Rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third
quarter. Trae Young collected 22 points and 14 assists for his 25th double.
Spencer Dinwiddie collected 24 points and 13 assists but shot 6 of 16 from the
floor as the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games since the All-Star
break. Caris LeVert and Joe Harris added 18 points apiece for the Nets, who
shot 45.7 percent and hit 18 3-pointers.
Charlotte Hornets 99 - Toronto Raptors 96
Terry Rozier made one free throw to break a tie with 2.1 seconds to play as
Charlotte defeated host Toronto.
Rozier finished with 18 points. Devonte' Graham also scored 18 points for the
Hornets, who have won two in a row. Miles Bridges had 17 points, P.J.
Washington 15 and Bismack Biyombo 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Pascal Siakam had 24 points -- 14 in the third quarter -- and nine rebounds
for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row. Norman Powell, who had missed the
previous nine games with a broken finger, scored 22. Kyle Lowry had 21 points
and OG Anunoby had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Pistons 113, Suns 111
Derrick Rose poured in 31 points as visiting Detroit snapped a seven-game
losing streak by edging Phoenix.
The Pistons hadn't won since Feb. 5, at home, also against Phoenix. Christian
Wood supplied 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, while
Brandon Knight contributed 19 points off the bench. Svi Mykhailiuk tossed in
13 points and made four assists.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, while
DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Rubio contributed 16
points, 13 assists and six rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 13 points and
five assists.
--Field Level Media