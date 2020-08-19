NBA roundup: Top seeds fall in playoff openers

Damian Lillard scored 34 points, and the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers defeated the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 in Game 1 of their Western Conference opening-round matchup on Tuesday in the NBA bubble near Orlando.
CJ McCollum had 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 15
rebounds for the Blazers. Carmelo Anthony added 11 points and 10 rebounds
while Hassan Whiteside collected five blocks to go along with eight rebounds
and seven points.
Anthony Davis finished with 28 points and 11 boards while LeBron James had 23
points, 17 boards and 16 assists for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 14
points.
NBA Results
Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining gave the Blazers a 98-93 edge
after a dunk by Davis allowed the Lakers to close within two. A slam by Nurkic
sealed it for Portland, which has won six of its past seven in the bubble.
Orlando Magic 122 - Milwaukee Bucks 110
Nikola Vucevic scored 35 points to propel eighth-seeded Orlando to a
surprising victory over top-seeded Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern
Conference first-round series.
Orlando got off to a fast start to take a double-digit lead, then held off the
Bucks' second-half runs. The Magic shot 49.4 percent and made 16 3-pointers
against a Milwaukee defense that was rated the NBA's best during the regular
season. Orlando reached those marks with second-leading scorer Evan Fournier
held scoreless until hitting three key 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter
to help seal the win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the frontrunner to repeat as NBA MVP, finished with 31
points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Vucevic, an All-Star, added 14 rebounds
and four assists.
Houston Rockets 123 - Oklahoma City Thunder 108
James Harden scored 37 points to lift Houston to a win over Oklahoma City in
Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. Harden shot 12 of 22
from the field and added 11 rebounds.
Without Russell Westbrook for the fifth time in six games, the Rockets had few
problems getting going offensively, combining for 76 points in the second and
third quarters.
Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 29 points. Chris Paul, who was traded
from Houston to Oklahoma City for Westbrook in the offseason, added 20 after
missing all five of his first-quarter shots. Paul also contributed 10 rebounds
and nine assists.
Miami Heat 113 - Indiana Pacers 101
Tyler Herro's jumper with 8:52 remaining broke a tie and Miami ran away for a
win over Indiana in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff
series.
Jimmy Butler went for a game-high 28 points and Goran Dragic 24 -- including
four key hoops down the stretch -- for Miami, which beat the Pacers for the
second time in three meetings since the NBA restart.
T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points apiece for Indiana,
which beat Miami 109-92 last Friday to earn the higher seeding in the matchup.
--Field Level Media