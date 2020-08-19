NBA roundup: Top seeds fall in playoff openers

Damian Lillard scored 34 points, and the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers defeated the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 in Game 1 of their Western Conference opening-round matchup on Tuesday in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

CJ McCollum had 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 15

rebounds for the Blazers. Carmelo Anthony added 11 points and 10 rebounds

while Hassan Whiteside collected five blocks to go along with eight rebounds

and seven points.

Anthony Davis finished with 28 points and 11 boards while LeBron James had 23

points, 17 boards and 16 assists for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 14

points.

Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining gave the Blazers a 98-93 edge

after a dunk by Davis allowed the Lakers to close within two. A slam by Nurkic

sealed it for Portland, which has won six of its past seven in the bubble.

Orlando Magic 122 - Milwaukee Bucks 110

Nikola Vucevic scored 35 points to propel eighth-seeded Orlando to a

surprising victory over top-seeded Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern

Conference first-round series.

Orlando got off to a fast start to take a double-digit lead, then held off the

Bucks' second-half runs. The Magic shot 49.4 percent and made 16 3-pointers

against a Milwaukee defense that was rated the NBA's best during the regular

season. Orlando reached those marks with second-leading scorer Evan Fournier

held scoreless until hitting three key 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter

to help seal the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the frontrunner to repeat as NBA MVP, finished with 31

points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Vucevic, an All-Star, added 14 rebounds

and four assists.

Houston Rockets 123 - Oklahoma City Thunder 108

James Harden scored 37 points to lift Houston to a win over Oklahoma City in

Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. Harden shot 12 of 22

from the field and added 11 rebounds.

Without Russell Westbrook for the fifth time in six games, the Rockets had few

problems getting going offensively, combining for 76 points in the second and

third quarters.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 29 points. Chris Paul, who was traded

from Houston to Oklahoma City for Westbrook in the offseason, added 20 after

missing all five of his first-quarter shots. Paul also contributed 10 rebounds

and nine assists.

Miami Heat 113 - Indiana Pacers 101

Tyler Herro's jumper with 8:52 remaining broke a tie and Miami ran away for a

win over Indiana in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff

series.

Jimmy Butler went for a game-high 28 points and Goran Dragic 24 -- including

four key hoops down the stretch -- for Miami, which beat the Pacers for the

second time in three meetings since the NBA restart.

T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points apiece for Indiana,

which beat Miami 109-92 last Friday to earn the higher seeding in the matchup.

