NBA roundup: Walker stretchered off as Celtics fall in Denver

The game was marred by a scary incident that led to Boston guard Kemba Walker

being taken off the court on a stretcher with 3:13 left in the second quarter.

The Celtics later announced that Walker was diagnosed with "concussion-like

symptoms" and was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Denver's Jamal Murray recorded a team-high 22 points to go with six rebounds

and five assists as the Nuggets won their fourth straight game and eighth in

the past nine. Will Barton added 15 points, and Paul Millsap contributed 14

points and 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 16 points

for the Celtics, who have lost three of their past four games following a

10-game winning streak.

Clippers 122, Rockets 119

Kawhi Leonard hit a go-ahead jumper with 15.4 seconds, lifting host Los

Angeles over Houston in a thriller.

Clippers guard Lou Williams scored all 26 of his points in the second half.

Leonard finished with 24 points and six rebounds while Paul George had 19

points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers, who won their

fourth in a row.

James Harden had 37 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Rockets, who

dropped their second straight after an eight-game winning streak. Russell

Westbrook scored 22 points, and Clint Capela had 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Lakers 130, Thunder 127

Anthony Davis scored 33 points, including his first career four-point play

late in the fourth quarter, and LeBron James added 23 points and 14 assists as

visiting Los Angeles held off Oklahoma City.

It was the Lakers' second victory over the Thunder in a span of three days, as

they earned a tightly contested 112-107 decision Tuesday at Los Angeles.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 17 points, and Danny Green added 14 as the

Lakers won their sixth consecutive game and earned a 13th victory in their

past 14 contests.

76ers 115, Spurs 104

Tobias Harris scored 26 points while Joel Embiid added 21 points and 14

rebounds to lift host Philadelphia past slumping San Antonio.

Al Horford scored 18 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 to carry the Sixers to

their third win in a row. Ben Simmons completed a triple-double with 10

points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for Philadelphia, which improved to 6-0 at

home.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 29 points while Rudy Gay added 22. The

reeling Spurs fell to 5-11 overall and suffered their eighth consecutive loss,

the longest skid since head coach Gregg Popovich took over in 1996-97.

Jazz 113, Warriors 109

Mike Conley and Bogan Bogdanovic combined for 10 points in a 16-2,

second-quarter burst that ultimately helped propel host Utah over pesky Golden

State in Salt Lake City.

In winning a second straight game, the Jazz led by as many as 21 points early

in the fourth quarter before the Warriors made an improbable late run that

defied a fourth game in six nights on the road.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points, Conley 27 and Bogdanovic 17 for the

Jazz. With Draymond Green missing his second straight game with a sore heel,

Golden State suited up just eight players, and seven of them scored in double

figures.

Wizards 125, Hornets 118

Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, and Washington rallied to defeat

visiting Charlotte.

The Wizards overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win consecutive

games for the first time this season.

It was Beal's fifth-straight game with 30-or-more points, extending his career

high. Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds while Davis Bertans (20

points) tied his career high with six 3-pointers.

Pistons 128, Hawks 103

Blake Griffin scored 24 points and host Detroit had its highest scoring first

half in 36 years while snapping a five-game losing streak as it pummeled

Atlanta.

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 15 rebounds in 27 minutes, and Bruce Brown

supplied 14 points, seven assists and three steals while limiting Hawks star

Trae Young to nine points on 3-for-12 shooting. Young poured in 38 points

against the Pistons in the Hawks' season opener, a 117-100 Atlanta victory.

Markieff Morris had 13 points, Langston Galloway tossed in 12 and Derrick Rose

and Christian Wood added 11 apiece for Detroit. The Pistons shot 59.8 percent

overall and made half of their 34 3-point tries.

Nets 116, Kings 97

Spencer Dinwiddie continued to effectively fill in for injured Kyrie Irving by

scoring 23 points as Brooklyn never trailed in beating visiting Sacramento.

Dinwiddie started in place of Irving for the fourth straight game. Irving has

been out due to right shoulder impingement and the Nets did not provide a

further update on his status.

Without Irving's 28.5 points per game, Dinwiddie set a career high by getting

at least 20 points for the fourth straight game. He shot 8 of 15 overall, hit

all seven of his free-throw attempts and handed out seven assists in helping

the Nets win for the third time in four games.

Mavericks 143, Cavaliers 101

Luka Doncic collected 30 points and 14 assists as Dallas recorded a sweep of

its four-game homestand with a convincing victory over Cleveland.

Doncic, who shot 11 of 18 from the floor before sitting out the fourth

quarter, became the eighth Mavericks player to score 30-plus points in three

straight games. The last to accomplish the feat was Dirk Nowitzki (2010), who

received a standing ovation after being shown on the Jumbotron during the

first quarter.

Nowitzki saw quite a performance from the home team, which surpassed 140

points for the second consecutive game. Justin Jackson had 19 points and

Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 and added four blocks while playing in his 200th

career game.

Heat 116, Bulls 108

Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 27 points on 7-for-10 shooting to lead Miami

to a win in Chicago.

Heat center Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds to notch his

eighth double-double of the season. Kendrick Nunn (21 points), Goran Dragic

(16) and Kelly Olynyk (10) also scored in double digits for Miami, which

increased its season-high winning streak to five games.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting. Coby White and

Thaddeus Young scored 12 points apiece to lead a spirited effort from the

reserve unit for Chicago, which has lost four of its past five.

