NBA roundup: Williamson scores 22 but loses NBA debut
New Orleans' Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night.
Williamson, the first overall choice in last year's draft, missed the first 44
games of the season while rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery. He
struggled for three quarters before scoring 17 consecutive Pelicans points to
briefly give them the lead in the fourth quarter before sitting out the final
5 1/2 minutes as Spurs regained control.
Brandon Ingram matched Williamson's 22 points for New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had
14 points and 12 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 12, Derrick Favors had 11 points
and 10 rebounds, and JJ Redick and Josh Hart scored 10 apiece.
Williamson also amassed seven rebounds, three assists and five turnovers while
playing 18 minutes, 18 seconds.
Utah Jazz 129 - Golden State Warriors 96
Utah completed its first season-series sweep of Golden State in 10 years,
using 23 points from Donovan Mitchell and 22 from Rudy Gobert as the
foundation for a runaway victory in San Francisco.
Gobert, who had been a bit iffy for the game after rolling his ankle in a
Monday home win over the Indiana Pacers, also had a game-high 15 rebounds for
the Jazz, whose first three wins over the Warriors this season had come by a
total of just 26 points. Mitchell shot 8-for-13 and Gobert 10-for-13, helping
Utah connect on 53.8 percent in the game.
The Warriors were limited to 39.8 percent shooting. Golden State's D'Angelo
Russell led all scorers with 26 points.
Atlanta Hawks 102 - Los Angeles Clippers 95
John Collins scored 33 points and reserve Brandon Goodwin scored all 19 of his
points in the second half to help the short-handed Hawks erase a 21-point
deficit and defeat short-handed Los Angeles at Atlanta.
Collins was 12 of 22 from the field and added 16 rebounds, matching his season
high. It was his ninth double-double and third 30-point effort of the season.
The Hawks also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Kevin Huerter plus 10
points and eight rebounds from Cam Reddish.
The Hawks were without leading scorer and floor leader Trae Young, a game-time
scratch due to a right thigh contusion. The Clippers were playing without
starters Kawhi Leonard (load management), Paul George (left hamstring strain)
and Patrick Beverley (groin). Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 30 points.
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - New York Knicks 92
Anthony Davis scored a game-high 28 points for visiting Los Angeles, whovh
held off New York.
Davis was 7 of 14 from the field and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line,
matching his most conversions without a miss in a game this season. LeBron
James had 21 points and six rebounds, five assists and five steals for the
Lakers, who won for the 11th time in 13 games.
Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points and Damyean Dotson came off the bench to
add 17 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their past five and are 2-9 in
their past 11. Julius Randle had 16 points for New York.
Chicago Bulls 117 - Minnesota Timberwolves 110
Zach LaVine scored 25 points -- including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:26 to go
-- and Cristiano Felicio notched a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds
to lift host Chicago past slumping Minnesota.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game-high 40 points and Andrew Wiggins followed
with 25 for Minnesota, but it wasn't enough as the Timberwolves took their
seventh straight defeat.
Lauri Markkanen followed LaVine with 21 points and hit four treys to become
the 13th player in league history with 100 made 3-pointers in his first three
NBA seasons. Luke Kornet (15 points), Kris Dunn (14) and Coby White (12) also
finished in double figures for Chicago.
Toronto Raptors 107 - Philadelphia 76ers 95
Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and added eight assists as Toronto beat
visiting Philadelphia.
Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won
five in a row and have won 15 straight regular-season home games against the
76ers. Norman Powell contributed 18 points off the bench for Toronto.
Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and
eight assists for the 76ers. Furkan Korkmaz added 17 points, Matisse Thybulle
had 13 points, and Al Horford had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Boston Celtics 119 - Memphis Grizzlies 95
Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before exiting with a groin injury in the third
quarter as Boston crushed visiting Memphis.
Daniel Theis added 14 points, Enes Kanter chipped in 13 off the bench, and
Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward scored 12 apiece as Boston won its second
straight since losing six of eight.
Jonas Valanciunas had a team-high 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaren Jackson
Jr. and Solomon Hill each added 13 points for the Grizzlies, who lost their
second straight since a seven-game win streak. Memphis dropped its eighth
consecutive meeting with Boston.
Houston Rockets 121 - Denver Nuggets 105
Russell Westbrook flirted with a triple-double while James Harden added 27
points as Houston snapped a four-game skid with win over visiting Denver.
Westbrook scored a game-high 28 points, grabbed a season-high-tying 16
rebounds and added eight assists to pace the Rockets, who had dropped five of
six during their longest slide of the season. Harden was 6 of 13 from the
field and 13 of 15 from the free throw line to complement Westbrook, and Eric
Gordon added 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting off the Houston bench.
The Nuggets were without guards Jamal Murray and Gary Harris plus forwards
Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr. It required a yeoman effort for Denver to
keep pace, with Nikola Jokic posting a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds
and 10 assists to steer the patchwork lineup.
Oklahoma City Thunder 120 - Orlando Magic 114
Dennis Schroder tied a season high with 31 points to lead Oklahoma City to a
win at Orlando.
The victory was Oklahoma City's third straight overall and fourth straight on
the road. Schroder scored 20 points in the second half to help seal the
victory.
Orlando lost for the third time in four games. Terrence Ross scored 19 of his
season-high-tying 26 points in the second half, going 6 of 11 from the field.
Detroit Pistons 127 - Sacramento Kings 106
Christian Wood scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson supplied 22 in his return to
action, and host Detroit handed Sacramento its sixth consecutive loss.
Jackson had not played since the second game of the season due to a back
injury. Derrick Rose also scored 22 points and added 11 assists for the
Pistons. Langston Galloway contributed 14 points, while Markieff Morris and
Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 apiece. Thon Maker chipped in 10 points and 10
rebounds.
De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 22 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic fired in 19
points, Nemanja Bjelica and Buddy Hield had 14 points apiece, and Dewayne
Dedmon added 13.
Miami Heat 134 - Washington Wizards 129 (OT)
Rookie Tyler Herro scored a team-high 25 points, and Jimmy Butler scored nine
of his 24 points in overtime to lead host Miami past Washington.
Herro set a team rookie record with seven 3-pointers, missing only twice for
the Heat, who have the NBA's best home record at 20-1. They went only 19-22 at
AmericanAirlines Arena last season. Miami also has the best overtime record in
the league at 8-0.
The Wizards, who got a game-high 38 points from Bradley Beal, fell to 0-18 on
the road when trailing after three quarters. Beal added nine rebounds and five
assists.
Indiana Pacers 112 - Phoenix Suns 87
T.J. Warren scored 25 points against his former team, and Domantas Sabonis
added 24 points and 13 rebounds as Indiana seized an early lead and never
trailed in a victory at Phoenix.
Doug McDermott had 12 points and Justin Holiday 11 as the Pacers won for the
sixth time in their past seven games while recovering from a defeat at Utah on
Monday.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points and Devin Booker 16 as the Suns lost their
second game in a row. Without Cameron Johnson (quad) and Aron Baynes (hip),
the Suns were playing with a short bench.
--Field Level Media