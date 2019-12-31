NBA roundup: Wolves top Nets, finally break home funk

Rookie Jarrett Culver added a career-high 21 points for the Wolves, who made 7

of 10 shots in overtime and shot 40.4 percent overall. Keita Bates-Diop added

15 points, and Robert Covington contributed 14.

Minnesota's Gorgui Dieng collected 11 points and 20 rebounds while starting in

place of Karl-Anthony Towns (sprained left knee) for the seventh straight

game.

Spencer Dinwiddie led all scorers with 36 points on 12-of-31 shooting for the

Nets, who blew a five-point lead in the final two-plus minutes of regulation

and lost their third straight game.

Washington Wizards 123 - Miami Heat 105

Jordan McRae scored 29 points and Garrison Mathews added 28 points to help

host Washington cool off Miami, which entered the day with the league's

longest active winning streak at five games.

Ian Mahinmi added a career-high 25 points -- including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers --

for the Wizards. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo

added 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Wizards, who entered the game having lost nine of 11 games, took control

in the second quarter when Mathews had 20 points. Washington overcame the

absences of seven injured players, most notably two-time All-Star shooting

guard Bradley Beal (sore right knee), who leads the team in scoring (27.8

points) and assists (6.7). Beal had played 194 consecutive games before

missing the past two contests.

Atlanta Hawks 101 - Orlando Magic 93

Brandon Goodwin scored a career-high 21 points and helped Atlanta come back

from an 18-point deficit to end its 10-game losing streak with a road win over

Orlando.

Goodwin, playing only his fifth game of the season on a two-way contract, shot

7-for-11 from the field, 3-for-4 of 3-point attempts, and had six assists. His

previous best was five points.

Atlanta's Alex Len added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 19,

and rookie De'Andre Hunter scored 16.

Milwaukee Bucks 123 - Chicago Bulls 102

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his return

from a back injury, and Milwaukee cruised to a win at Chicago.

Khris Middleton finished with a team-high 25 points for Milwaukee, which won

its third straight game. Guard Eric Bledsoe returned from a right leg injury

and scored 15 points in 16 minutes of limited action.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored a team-high 19 points despite missing 16 of 23

shots. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 9

from 3-point range, and Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 10 points and 11

boards.

Phoenix Suns 122 - Portland Trail Blazers 116

Devin Booker registered 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help

Phoenix rally past host Portland and end an 11-game, head-to-head losing

streak.

Kelly Oubre Jr. made a career-best seven 3-pointers while scoring 29 points,

and Ricky Rubio recorded 18 points and 13 assists for Phoenix. The Suns

trailed by 19 after one quarter but outscored the Trail Blazers 39-27 in the

decisive fourth quarter.

Damian Lillard had 33 points and seven assists, and CJ McCollum contributed 25

points and six assists for Portland, which lost its fourth straight game.

Hassan Whiteside recorded 16 points, 22 rebounds and three blocked shots for

the Trail Blazers.

Utah Jazz 104 - Detroit Pistons 81

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, and Utah overcame a sluggish start to pull

away from Detroit in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson, playing in his third game since being acquired from

Cleveland, supplied 20 points off the Utah bench. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed

17 points, and Rudy Gobert racked up 13 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks

for the Jazz, who have won three in a row and eight of nine.

Derrick Rose led Detroit, which has lost seven of its past eight, with 20

points off the bench. Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds, five steals,

three blocks and three assists but also committed seven turnovers. Svi

Mykhailiuk contributed 15 points, and Christian Wood added 11 points and nine

rebounds.

