NBA sets game times for playoff series openers

The first round of the NBA playoffs will kick off with four games on Monday.
The NBA announced the schedule on Thursday that includes both No. 1 seeds --
the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, the Los Angeles Lakers in the West -- not
opening their postseason runs until Tuesday.
The final Western Conference playoff spot is still to be decided. On Thursday,
the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a spot in this weekend's play-in round on and
will face either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns.
The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will get the festivities started Monday with
a Western Conference series at 1:30 p.m. ET. Two Eastern Conference series
follow with the Brooklyn Nets and defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors
meeting at 4 p.m. ET, and the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics squaring
off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers finish the day with a 9 p.m. ET
tip.
On Tuesday, the Bucks are on the floor first against the Orlando Magic at 1:30
p.m. ET. The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers play at 4 p.m. ET in another
Eastern Conference opener.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets meet in a Western Conference
series at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Lakers meeting the play-in winner at 9
p.m. ET.
Any Game 7 matchups are scheduled for either Aug. 29 or Aug. 30.
--Field Level Media