NBA sets guidelines and timeline for reopening facilities

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

April 27 (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association announced on Monday it is modifying guidance on player training, which could allow team facilities to open as early as May 8 in U.S.

states easing stay-at-home orders put in place to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The opening of facilities would be the first step towards restarting the league, which has been shuttered since March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The purpose of these changes is to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so, and to create a process for identifying safe training options for players located in other states," the NBA said in a statement.

The changes would allow teams to make facilities available to players for workouts or injury treatment on a voluntary basis.

For teams based in states or cities where government restrictions remain in place, the NBA will work with them to find alternative arrangement. As part of the guidelines no more than four players will be permitted at a facility at any one time and no coaches can participate.

Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

Players are also prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

