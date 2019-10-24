NBA Standings

Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 - 2. Toronto 1 0 1.000 - 3. Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1 4. New York 0 1 .000 1 5. Boston 0 1 .000 1 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Detroit 1 0 1.000 - 2. Chicago 0 1 .000 1 3. Indiana 0 1 .000 1 4. Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Orlando 1 0 1.000 - 2. Charlotte 1 0 1.000 - 3. Miami 1 0 1.000 - 4. Washington 0 1 .000 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 1 0 1.000 - 2. Minnesota 1 0 1.000 - 3. Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Phoenix 1 0 1.000 - 2. LA Clippers 1 0 1.000 - 3. LA Lakers 0 1 .000 1 4. Sacramento 0 1 .000 1 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 1 0 1.000 - 2. Dallas 1 0 1.000 - 3. New Orleans 0 1 .000 1 4. Memphis 0 1 .000 1 Friday, October 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Boston (1900/2300) Minnesota at Charlotte (1900/2300) New York at Brooklyn (1930/2330) Chicago at Memphis (2000/0000) Dallas at New Orleans (2000/0000) Washington at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Phoenix at Denver (2100/0100) Portland at Sacramento (2200/0200) Utah at LA Lakers (2230/0230) Saturday, October 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Milwaukee (1700/2100) Philadelphia at Detroit (1900/2300) Orlando at Atlanta (1930/2330) Boston at New York (1930/2330) Indiana at Cleveland (2100/0100) Toronto at Chicago (2100/0100) New Orleans at Houston (2100/0100) Sacramento at Utah (2100/0100) Washington at San Antonio (2130/0130) LA Clippers at Phoenix (2200/0200) Sunday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Oklahoma City (1530/1930) Brooklyn at Memphis (1800/2200) Portland at Dallas (1900/2300) Miami at Minnesota (1900/2300) Charlotte at LA Lakers (2130/0130) Monday, October 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Detroit (1900/2300) Chicago at New York (1900/2300) Philadelphia at Atlanta (1930/2330) Orlando at Toronto (1930/2330) Oklahoma City at Houston (2000/0000) Cleveland at Milwaukee (2000/0000) Golden State at New Orleans (2000/0000) Portland at San Antonio (2030/0030) Utah at Phoenix (2200/0200) Denver at Sacramento (2200/0200) Charlotte at LA Clippers (2230/0230) Tuesday, October 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Miami (1930/2330) Dallas at Denver (2100/0100) Memphis at LA Lakers (2230/0230)