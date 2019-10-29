NBA Standings

Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 - 2. Toronto 3 1 .750 0 1/2 3. Boston 2 1 .667 1 4. Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2 5. New York 1 3 .250 2 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 2 1 .667 - 2. Detroit 2 2 .500 0 1/2 3. Cleveland 1 2 .333 1 4. Chicago 1 3 .250 1 1/2 5. Indiana 0 3 .000 2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Atlanta 2 1 .667 - 2. Miami 2 1 .667 - 3. Orlando 1 2 .333 1 4. Washington 1 2 .333 1 5. Charlotte 1 3 .250 1 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 3 0 1.000 - 2. Minnesota 3 0 1.000 - 3. Utah 3 1 .750 0 1/2 4. Portland 2 2 .500 1 1/2 5. Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 2 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Clippers 3 1 .750 - 2. LA Lakers 2 1 .667 0 1/2 3. Phoenix 2 2 .500 1 4. Golden State 1 2 .333 1 1/2 5. Sacramento 0 4 .000 3 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 3 0 1.000 - 2. Houston 2 1 .667 1 3. Dallas 2 1 .667 1 4. Memphis 1 2 .333 2 5. New Orleans 0 4 .000 3 1/2 Wednesday, October 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Cleveland (1900/2300) New York at Orlando (1900/2300) Minnesota at Philadelphia (1900/2300) Milwaukee at Boston (1930/2330) Indiana at Brooklyn (1930/2330) Detroit at Toronto (1930/2330) Houston at Washington (2000/0000) Portland at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) LA Clippers at Utah (2200/0200) Charlotte at Sacramento (2200/0200) Phoenix at Golden State (2230/0230) Thursday, October 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Atlanta (1900/2300) Denver at New Orleans (2130/0130) San Antonio at LA Clippers (2230/0230) Friday, November 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Brooklyn (1900/2300) Cleveland at Indiana (1900/2300) Milwaukee at Orlando (1900/2300) New York at Boston (1930/2330) Detroit at Chicago (2000/0000) LA Lakers at Dallas (2130/0130) Utah at Sacramento (2200/0200) San Antonio at Golden State (2230/0230) Saturday, November 2 schedules (EST/GMT) New Orleans at Oklahoma City (1700/2100) Brooklyn at Detroit (1900/2300) Denver at Orlando (1900/2300) Minnesota at Washington (2000/0000) Phoenix at Memphis (2000/0000) Toronto at Milwaukee (2000/0000) Charlotte at Golden State (2030/0030) Philadelphia at Portland (2200/0200) Sunday, November 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Indiana (1800/2200) Houston at Miami (1900/2300) Sacramento at New York (1900/2300) LA Lakers at San Antonio (2000/0000) Dallas at Cleveland (2030/0030) Utah at LA Clippers (2200/0200)