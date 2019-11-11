NBA Standings

Boston 7 1 .875 - 2. Toronto 7 2 .778 0 1/2 3. Philadelphia 6 3 .667 1 1/2 4. Brooklyn 4 5 .444 3 1/2 5. New York 2 8 .200 6 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 7 3 .700 - 2. Indiana 6 4 .600 1 3. Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 1/2 4. Detroit 4 6 .400 3 5. Chicago 3 7 .300 4 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 6 3 .667 - 2. Charlotte 4 6 .400 2 1/2 3. Atlanta 3 6 .333 3 4. Orlando 3 7 .300 3 1/2 5. Washington 2 6 .250 3 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 7 2 .778 - 2. Utah 6 3 .667 1 3. Minnesota 5 4 .556 2 4. Portland 4 6 .400 3 1/2 5. Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 7 2 .778 - 2. Phoenix 6 3 .667 1 3. LA Clippers 6 3 .667 1 4. Sacramento 3 6 .333 4 5. Golden State 2 8 .200 5 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 6 3 .667 - 2. Dallas 6 3 .667 - 3. San Antonio 5 4 .556 1 4. New Orleans 2 7 .222 4 5. Memphis 2 7 .222 4 Tuesday, November 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Oklahoma City at Indiana (1900/0000) Cleveland at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Detroit at Miami (1930/0030) New York at Chicago (2000/0100) Atlanta at Denver (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Phoenix (2100/0200) Brooklyn at Utah (2100/0200) Portland at Sacramento (2200/0300) Wednesday, November 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Memphis at Charlotte (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Orlando (1900/0000) Washington at Boston (1930/0030) LA Clippers at Houston (1930/0030) San Antonio at Minnesota (2000/0100) Golden State at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Toronto at Portland (2200/0300) Thursday, November 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Cleveland (1800/2300) Dallas at New York (2000/0100) Chicago at Milwaukee (2000/0100) LA Clippers at New Orleans (2000/0100) Atlanta at Phoenix (2100/0200) Brooklyn at Denver (2230/0330) Friday, November 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Charlotte (1900/0000) San Antonio at Orlando (1900/0000) Indiana at Houston (2000/0100) Utah at Memphis (2000/0100) Washington at Minnesota (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Boston at Golden State (2230/0330) Sacramento at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Saturday, November 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Chicago (1800/2300) Milwaukee at Indiana (1900/0000) Charlotte at New York (1930/0030) New Orleans at Miami (2000/0100) Houston at Minnesota (2000/0100) Toronto at Dallas (2030/0130) Portland at San Antonio (2030/0130) Atlanta at LA Clippers (2230/0330)