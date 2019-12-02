NBA Standings

Toronto 15 4 .789 - 2. Boston 14 5 .737 1 3. Philadelphia 14 6 .700 1 1/2 4. Brooklyn 10 10 .500 5 1/2 5. New York 4 16 .200 11 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 17 3 .850 - 2. Indiana 12 7 .632 4 1/2 3. Detroit 7 13 .350 10 4. Chicago 6 14 .300 11 5. Cleveland 5 14 .263 11 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 14 5 .737 - 2. Orlando 8 11 .421 6 3. Charlotte 8 13 .381 7 4. Washington 6 11 .353 7 5. Atlanta 4 16 .200 10 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 13 4 .765 - 2. Utah 12 8 .600 2 1/2 3. Minnesota 10 9 .526 4 4. Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6 5. Portland 8 12 .400 6 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 17 3 .850 - 2. LA Clippers 14 6 .700 3 3. Phoenix 8 10 .444 8 4. Sacramento 8 10 .444 8 5. Golden State 4 17 .190 13 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Dallas 13 6 .684 - 2. Houston 13 6 .684 - 3. San Antonio 7 14 .333 7 4. Memphis 6 13 .316 7 5. New Orleans 6 14 .300 7 1/2 Monday, December 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Phoenix at Charlotte (1900/0000) Utah at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Golden State at Atlanta (1930/0030) Indiana at Memphis (2000/0100) New York at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Chicago at Sacramento (2200/0300) Tuesday, December 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Cleveland (1900/0000) Orlando at Washington (1900/0000) Miami at Toronto (1930/0030) Dallas at New Orleans (1930/0030) Houston at San Antonio (2030/0130) LA Lakers at Denver (2100/0200) Portland at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Wednesday, December 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Charlotte (1900/0000) Milwaukee at Detroit (1900/0000) Phoenix at Orlando (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Atlanta (1930/0030) Miami at Boston (1930/0030) Memphis at Chicago (2000/0100) Indiana at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Minnesota at Dallas (2030/0130) LA Lakers at Utah (2100/0200) Sacramento at Portland (2200/0300) Thursday, December 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Washington (1900/0000) Denver at New York (1930/0030) Houston at Toronto (1930/0030) Phoenix at New Orleans (2000/0100) Friday, December 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Charlotte (1900/0000) Orlando at Cleveland (1900/0000) Indiana at Detroit (1900/0000) Denver at Boston (2000/0100) Washington at Miami (2000/0100) Golden State at Chicago (2000/0100) Minnesota at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) LA Clippers at Milwaukee (2030/0130) Sacramento at San Antonio (2030/0130) LA Lakers at Portland (2230/0330)