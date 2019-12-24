NBA Standings

Boston 20 7 .741 - 2. Toronto 21 9 .700 0 1/2 3. Philadelphia 22 10 .688 0 1/2 4. Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5 5. New York 7 24 .226 15 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 27 4 .871 - 2. Indiana 21 10 .677 6 3. Chicago 12 20 .375 15 1/2 4. Detroit 11 20 .355 16 5. Cleveland 9 21 .300 17 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 22 8 .733 - 2. Orlando 13 17 .433 9 3. Charlotte 13 20 .394 10 1/2 4. Washington 9 20 .310 12 1/2 5. Atlanta 6 25 .194 16 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 21 8 .724 - 2. Utah 18 12 .600 3 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 6 4. Portland 14 17 .452 8 5. Minnesota 10 19 .345 11 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 24 6 .800 - 2. LA Clippers 22 10 .688 3 3. Sacramento 12 18 .400 12 4. Phoenix 11 19 .367 13 5. Golden State 7 24 .226 17 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 21 9 .700 - 2. Dallas 19 10 .655 1 1/2 3. San Antonio 12 17 .414 8 1/2 4. Memphis 11 20 .355 10 1/2 5. New Orleans 8 23 .258 13 1/2 Wednesday, December 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Toronto (1200/1700) Milwaukee at Philadelphia (1430/1930) Houston at Golden State (1700/2200) LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2000/0100) New Orleans at Denver (2230/0330) Thursday, December 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Detroit (1900/0000) New York at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Memphis at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) San Antonio at Dallas (2000/0100) Minnesota at Sacramento (2200/0300) Portland at Utah (2230/0330) Friday, December 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Boston (1600/2100) Oklahoma City at Charlotte (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Orlando (1900/0000) Milwaukee at Atlanta (1930/0030) Indiana at Miami (2000/0100) Phoenix at Golden State (2230/0330) Saturday, December 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Memphis at Denver (1700/2200) Toronto at Boston (1900/0000) Indiana at New Orleans (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Miami (2000/0100) New York at Washington (2000/0100) Atlanta at Chicago (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Houston (2000/0100) Cleveland at Minnesota (2000/0100) Orlando at Milwaukee (2030/0130) Detroit at San Antonio (2030/0130) Dallas at Golden State (2030/0130) Phoenix at Sacramento (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Portland (2200/0300) Utah at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Sunday, December 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Oklahoma City at Toronto (1800/2300) Charlotte at Memphis (2000/0100) Houston at New Orleans (2000/0100) Sacramento at Denver (2000/0100) Dallas at LA Lakers (2130/0230)