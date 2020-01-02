NBA Standings

Boston 23 8 .742 - 2. Toronto 23 11 .676 1 1/2 3. Philadelphia 23 13 .639 2 1/2 4. Brooklyn 16 16 .500 7 1/2 5. New York 10 24 .294 14 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 31 5 .861 - 2. Indiana 22 12 .647 8 3. Chicago 13 21 .382 17 4. Detroit 12 22 .353 18 5. Cleveland 10 23 .303 19 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 24 9 .727 - 2. Orlando 15 19 .441 9 1/2 3. Charlotte 13 23 .361 12 1/2 4. Washington 10 23 .303 14 5. Atlanta 7 27 .206 17 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 23 10 .697 - 2. Utah 21 12 .636 2 3. Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 5 4. Portland 14 21 .400 10 5. Minnesota 12 21 .364 11 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 26 7 .788 - 2. LA Clippers 24 11 .686 3 3. Phoenix 13 20 .394 13 4. Sacramento 12 22 .353 14 1/2 5. Golden State 9 26 .257 18 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 23 11 .676 - 2. Dallas 21 12 .636 1 1/2 3. San Antonio 14 18 .438 8 4. Memphis 13 21 .382 10 5. New Orleans 11 23 .324 12 Thursday, January 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Charlotte at Cleveland (1900/0000) Denver at Indiana (1900/0000) Toronto at Miami (1930/0030) Utah at Chicago (2000/0100) Golden State at Minnesota (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Dallas (2030/0130) Oklahoma City at San Antonio (2030/0130) Memphis at Sacramento (2200/0300) Detroit at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Friday, January 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Boston (1900/0000) Miami at Orlando (1900/0000) Portland at Washington (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Houston (2000/0100) New York at Phoenix (2100/0200) New Orleans at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Saturday, January 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Memphis at LA Clippers (1530/2030) Toronto at Brooklyn (1800/2300) Utah at Orlando (1900/0000) Indiana at Atlanta (1930/0030) Oklahoma City at Cleveland (1930/0030) Denver at Washington (2000/0100) Boston at Chicago (2000/0100) Charlotte at Dallas (2030/0130) San Antonio at Milwaukee (2030/0130) Detroit at Golden State (2030/0130) New Orleans at Sacramento (2200/0300) Sunday, January 5 schedules (EST/GMT) New York at LA Clippers (1530/2030) Portland at Miami (1800/2300) Minnesota at Cleveland (1930/0030) Memphis at Phoenix (2000/0100) Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Monday, January 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Orlando (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Boston at Washington (1900/0000) Denver at Atlanta (1930/0030) Utah at New Orleans (2000/0100) Chicago at Dallas (2030/0130) Milwaukee at San Antonio (2030/0130) Golden State at Sacramento (2200/0300)