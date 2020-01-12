NBA Standings

Boston 26 11 .703 - 2. Toronto 25 13 .658 1 1/2 3. Philadelphia 25 15 .625 2 1/2 4. Brooklyn 17 20 .459 9 5. New York 10 29 .256 17 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 35 6 .854 - 2. Indiana 24 15 .615 10 3. Chicago 14 26 .350 20 1/2 4. Detroit 14 26 .350 20 1/2 5. Cleveland 12 27 .308 22 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 27 11 .711 - 2. Orlando 18 21 .462 9 1/2 3. Charlotte 15 26 .366 13 1/2 4. Washington 13 25 .342 14 5. Atlanta 8 31 .205 19 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 26 12 .684 - 2. Utah 26 12 .684 - 3. Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 4 1/2 4. Portland 16 24 .400 11 5. Minnesota 15 23 .395 11 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 32 7 .821 - 2. LA Clippers 27 12 .692 5 3. Phoenix 15 23 .395 16 1/2 4. Sacramento 15 24 .385 17 5. Golden State 9 31 .225 23 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 26 12 .684 - 2. Dallas 24 15 .615 2 1/2 3. Memphis 17 22 .436 9 1/2 4. San Antonio 16 21 .432 9 1/2 5. New Orleans 14 26 .350 13 Monday, January 13 schedules (EST/GMT) New Orleans at Detroit (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Indiana (1900/0000) Chicago at Boston (1930/0030) Oklahoma City at Minnesota (2000/0100) Charlotte at Portland (2200/0300) Orlando at Sacramento (2200/0300) Cleveland at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Tuesday, January 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Phoenix at Atlanta (1930/0030) Utah at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Houston at Memphis (2000/0100) New York at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Dallas at Golden State (2230/0330) Cleveland at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Wednesday, January 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Boston (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Philadelphia (1900/0000) San Antonio at Miami (1930/0030) Washington at Chicago (2000/0100) Indiana at Minnesota (2000/0100) Toronto at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Charlotte at Denver (2100/0200) Portland at Houston (2130/0230) Dallas at Sacramento (2200/0300) Orlando at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Thursday, January 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Phoenix at New York (1930/0030) Boston at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Utah at New Orleans (2000/0100) Denver at Golden State (2230/0330) Orlando at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Friday, January 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at Indiana (1900/0000) Chicago at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Washington at Toronto (1900/0000) Cleveland at Memphis (2000/0100) Miami at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Atlanta at San Antonio (2030/0130) Portland at Dallas (2130/0230)