NBA Standings

Boston 27 11 .711 - 2. Toronto 25 14 .641 2 1/2 3. Philadelphia 25 16 .610 3 1/2 4. Brooklyn 18 21 .462 9 1/2 5. New York 11 30 .268 17 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 36 6 .857 - 2. Indiana 25 15 .625 10 3. Chicago 14 27 .341 21 1/2 4. Detroit 14 27 .341 21 1/2 5. Cleveland 12 28 .300 23 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 27 12 .692 - 2. Orlando 19 21 .475 8 1/2 3. Charlotte 15 28 .349 14 4. Washington 13 26 .333 14 5. Atlanta 9 32 .220 19 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 28 12 .700 - 2. Denver 27 12 .692 0 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 5 4. Portland 17 24 .415 11 1/2 5. Minnesota 15 24 .385 12 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 33 7 .825 - 2. LA Clippers 27 13 .675 6 3. Phoenix 16 24 .400 17 4. Sacramento 15 25 .375 18 5. Golden State 9 32 .220 24 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 26 13 .667 - 2. Dallas 24 15 .615 2 3. Memphis 19 22 .463 8 4. San Antonio 17 21 .447 8 1/2 5. New Orleans 15 26 .366 12 Wednesday, January 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Boston (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Philadelphia (1900/0000) San Antonio at Miami (1930/0030) Washington at Chicago (2000/0100) Indiana at Minnesota (2000/0100) Toronto at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Charlotte at Denver (2100/0200) Portland at Houston (2130/0230) Dallas at Sacramento (2200/0300) Orlando at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Thursday, January 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Phoenix at New York (1930/0030) Boston at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Utah at New Orleans (2000/0100) Denver at Golden State (2230/0330) Orlando at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Friday, January 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at Indiana (1900/0000) Chicago at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Washington at Toronto (1900/0000) Cleveland at Memphis (2000/0100) Miami at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Atlanta at San Antonio (2030/0130) Portland at Dallas (2130/0230) Saturday, January 18 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at New Orleans (1530/2030) Milwaukee at Brooklyn (1800/2300) Phoenix at Boston (1900/0000) Detroit at Atlanta (1930/0030) Philadelphia at New York (1930/0030) Cleveland at Chicago (2000/0100) Toronto at Minnesota (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Houston (2030/0130) Orlando at Golden State (2030/0130) Portland at Oklahoma City (2100/0200) Sacramento at Utah (2100/0200) Sunday, January 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at San Antonio (1500/2000) Indiana at Denver (2000/0100)