NBA Standings

Toronto 28 14 .667 - 2. Boston 27 14 .659 0 1/2 3. Philadelphia 28 16 .636 1 4. Brooklyn 18 23 .439 9 1/2 5. New York 11 32 .256 17 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 38 6 .864 - 2. Indiana 27 15 .643 10 3. Detroit 16 27 .372 21 1/2 4. Chicago 16 28 .364 22 5. Cleveland 12 31 .279 25 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 29 12 .707 - 2. Orlando 20 23 .465 10 3. Charlotte 15 29 .341 15 1/2 4. Washington 13 28 .317 16 5. Atlanta 10 33 .233 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 29 12 .707 - 2. Utah 29 13 .690 0 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 24 19 .558 6 4. Portland 18 26 .409 12 1/2 5. Minnesota 15 27 .357 14 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 34 8 .810 - 2. LA Clippers 30 13 .698 4 1/2 3. Phoenix 18 24 .429 16 4. Sacramento 15 27 .357 19 5. Golden State 10 34 .227 25 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Dallas 27 15 .643 - 2. Houston 26 15 .634 0 1/2 3. Memphis 20 22 .476 7 4. San Antonio 17 23 .425 9 5. New Orleans 16 27 .372 11 1/2 Sunday, January 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at San Antonio (1500/2000) Indiana at Denver (2000/0100) Monday, January 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Washington (1400/1900) Toronto at Atlanta (1430/1930) Philadelphia at Brooklyn (1500/2000) Orlando at Charlotte (1700/2200) New York at Cleveland (1700/2200) Sacramento at Miami (1700/2200) Oklahoma City at Houston (1700/2200) New Orleans at Memphis (1700/2200) Chicago at Milwaukee (1700/2200) LA Lakers at Boston (1930/0030) Denver at Minnesota (2000/0100) San Antonio at Phoenix (2100/0200) Indiana at Utah (2100/0200) Golden State at Portland (2200/0300) Tuesday, January 21 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Dallas (2030/0130) Wednesday, January 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Sacramento at Detroit (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Orlando (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Toronto (1900/0000) LA Clippers at Atlanta (1930/0030) Memphis at Boston (1930/0030) Washington at Miami (1930/0030) LA Lakers at New York (1930/0030) Minnesota at Chicago (2000/0100) San Antonio at New Orleans (2000/0100) Indiana at Phoenix (2100/0200) Denver at Houston (2130/0230) Utah at Golden State (2200/0300) Thursday, January 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Cleveland (1900/0000) LA Lakers at Brooklyn (2000/0100) Dallas at Portland (2230/0330)