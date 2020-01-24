NBA Standings

Toronto 30 14 .682 - 2. Boston 29 14 .674 0 1/2 3. Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2 4. Brooklyn 18 25 .419 11 1/2 5. New York 12 33 .267 18 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 39 6 .867 - 2. Indiana 29 16 .644 10 3. Detroit 17 28 .378 22 4. Chicago 17 29 .370 22 1/2 5. Cleveland 12 33 .267 27 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 31 13 .705 - 2. Orlando 21 24 .467 10 1/2 3. Washington 15 29 .341 16 4. Charlotte 15 30 .333 16 1/2 5. Atlanta 11 34 .244 20 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 31 13 .705 - 2. Denver 30 14 .682 1 3. Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 5 1/2 4. Portland 19 26 .422 12 1/2 5. Minnesota 15 29 .341 16 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 36 9 .800 - 2. LA Clippers 31 14 .689 5 3. Phoenix 18 26 .409 17 1/2 4. Sacramento 15 29 .341 20 1/2 5. Golden State 10 36 .217 26 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Dallas 27 16 .628 - 2. Houston 27 16 .628 - 3. San Antonio 20 23 .465 7 4. Memphis 20 24 .455 7 1/2 5. New Orleans 17 28 .378 11 Friday, January 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Charlotte (1500/2000) Memphis at Detroit (1900/0000) Boston at Orlando (1900/0000) Toronto at New York (1930/0030) LA Clippers at Miami (2000/0100) Sacramento at Chicago (2000/0100) Houston at Minnesota (2000/0100) Denver at New Orleans (2000/0100) Atlanta at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Phoenix at San Antonio (2030/0130) Indiana at Golden State (2230/0330) Saturday, January 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Utah (1700/2200) Brooklyn at Detroit (1900/0000) Chicago at Cleveland (2000/0100) Oklahoma City at Minnesota (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Philadelphia (2030/0130) Sunday, January 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Denver (1530/2030) Toronto at San Antonio (1600/2100) Washington at Atlanta (1800/2300) Brooklyn at New York (1800/2300) LA Clippers at Orlando (1800/2300) Phoenix at Memphis (1800/2300) Boston at New Orleans (1800/2300) Indiana at Portland (2100/0200) Monday, January 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Detroit (1900/0000) Orlando at Miami (1930/0030) San Antonio at Chicago (2000/0100) Sacramento at Minnesota (2000/0100) Dallas at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Houston at Utah (2100/0200) Tuesday, January 28 schedules (EST/GMT) New York at Charlotte (1900/0000) Golden State at Philadelphia (1900/0000) New Orleans at Cleveland (1930/0030) Boston at Miami (1930/0030) Atlanta at Toronto (1930/0030) Denver at Memphis (2000/0100) Washington at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130) LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2200/0300)