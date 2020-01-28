NBA Standings

Toronto 32 14 .696 - 2. Boston 30 15 .667 1 1/2 3. Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2 1/2 4. Brooklyn 19 26 .422 12 1/2 5. New York 13 34 .277 19 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 40 6 .870 - 2. Indiana 30 17 .638 10 1/2 3. Chicago 19 30 .388 22 1/2 4. Detroit 17 31 .354 24 5. Cleveland 13 34 .277 27 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 32 14 .696 - 2. Orlando 21 27 .438 12 3. Washington 15 30 .333 16 1/2 4. Charlotte 15 31 .326 17 5. Atlanta 12 35 .255 20 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 32 14 .696 - 2. Utah 32 14 .696 - 3. Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5 4. Portland 20 27 .426 12 1/2 5. Minnesota 15 32 .319 17 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 36 10 .783 - 2. LA Clippers 33 14 .702 3 1/2 3. Phoenix 19 27 .413 17 4. Sacramento 17 29 .370 19 5. Golden State 10 37 .213 26 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Dallas 29 17 .630 - 2. Houston 29 17 .630 - 3. Memphis 22 24 .478 7 4. San Antonio 20 26 .435 9 5. New Orleans 18 29 .383 11 1/2 Tuesday, January 28 schedules (EST/GMT) New York at Charlotte (1900/0000) Golden State at Philadelphia (1900/0000) New Orleans at Cleveland (1930/0030) Boston at Miami (1930/0030) Atlanta at Toronto (1930/0030) Denver at Memphis (2000/0100) Washington at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130) LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Wednesday, January 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Indiana (1900/0000) Detroit at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Memphis at New York (1930/0030) Utah at San Antonio (2030/0130) Houston at Portland (2200/0300) Oklahoma City at Sacramento (2200/0300) Thursday, January 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Cleveland (1900/0000) Charlotte at Washington (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Atlanta (1930/0030) Golden State at Boston (2000/0100) Utah at Denver (2230/0330) Sacramento at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Friday, January 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Detroit (1900/0000) Chicago at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Dallas at Houston (2000/0100) Memphis at New Orleans (2000/0100) Denver at Milwaukee (2100/0200) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (2100/0200) Portland at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Saturday, February 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at LA Clippers (1530/2030) New York at Indiana (1900/0000) Miami at Orlando (1900/0000) Golden State at Cleveland (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Washington (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Boston (2030/0130) Atlanta at Dallas (2030/0130) Charlotte at San Antonio (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Sacramento (2200/0300) Utah at Portland (2230/0330)