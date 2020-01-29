NBA Standings

Toronto 33 14 .702 - 2. Boston 31 15 .674 1 1/2 3. Philadelphia 31 17 .646 2 1/2 4. Brooklyn 19 26 .422 13 5. New York 13 35 .271 20 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 41 6 .872 - 2. Indiana 30 17 .638 11 3. Chicago 19 30 .388 23 4. Detroit 17 31 .354 24 1/2 5. Cleveland 13 35 .271 28 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 32 15 .681 - 2. Orlando 21 27 .438 11 1/2 3. Charlotte 16 31 .340 16 4. Washington 15 31 .326 16 1/2 5. Atlanta 12 36 .250 20 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 32 14 .696 - 2. Denver 32 15 .681 0 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 5 4. Portland 20 27 .426 12 1/2 5. Minnesota 15 32 .319 17 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 36 10 .783 - 2. LA Clippers 33 14 .702 3 1/2 3. Phoenix 20 27 .426 16 1/2 4. Sacramento 17 29 .370 19 5. Golden State 10 38 .208 27 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 29 17 .630 - 2. Dallas 29 18 .617 0 1/2 3. Memphis 23 24 .489 6 1/2 4. San Antonio 20 26 .435 9 5. New Orleans 19 29 .396 11 Wednesday, January 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Indiana (1900/0000) Detroit at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Memphis at New York (1930/0030) Utah at San Antonio (2030/0130) Houston at Portland (2200/0300) Oklahoma City at Sacramento (2200/0300) Thursday, January 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Cleveland (1900/0000) Charlotte at Washington (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Atlanta (1930/0030) Golden State at Boston (2000/0100) Utah at Denver (2230/0330) Sacramento at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Friday, January 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Detroit (1900/0000) Chicago at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Dallas at Houston (2000/0100) Memphis at New Orleans (2000/0100) Denver at Milwaukee (2100/0200) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (2100/0200) Portland at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Saturday, February 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at LA Clippers (1530/2030) New York at Indiana (1900/0000) Miami at Orlando (1900/0000) Golden State at Cleveland (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Washington (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Boston (2030/0130) Atlanta at Dallas (2030/0130) Charlotte at San Antonio (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Sacramento (2200/0300) Utah at Portland (2230/0330) Sunday, February 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Detroit (1230/1730) New Orleans at Houston (1400/1900) Phoenix at Milwaukee (1400/1900) Chicago at Toronto (1500/2000)