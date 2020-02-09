NBA Standings

Toronto 39 14 .736 - 2. Boston 36 15 .706 2 3. Philadelphia 32 21 .604 7 4. Brooklyn 23 28 .451 15 5. New York 17 36 .321 22 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 45 7 .865 - 2. Indiana 31 22 .585 14 1/2 3. Chicago 19 34 .358 26 1/2 4. Detroit 19 36 .345 27 1/2 5. Cleveland 13 39 .250 32 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 34 17 .667 - 2. Orlando 22 31 .415 13 3. Washington 18 32 .360 15 1/2 4. Charlotte 16 36 .308 18 1/2 5. Atlanta 14 39 .264 21 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 37 16 .698 - 2. Utah 33 18 .647 3 3. Oklahoma City 32 20 .615 4 1/2 4. Portland 24 29 .453 13 5. Minnesota 16 35 .314 20 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 39 12 .765 - 2. LA Clippers 36 16 .692 3 1/2 3. Sacramento 21 31 .404 18 1/2 4. Phoenix 21 32 .396 19 5. Golden State 12 41 .226 28 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 33 19 .635 - 2. Dallas 32 21 .604 1 1/2 3. Memphis 26 26 .500 7 4. San Antonio 22 30 .423 11 5. New Orleans 22 31 .415 11 1/2 Monday, February 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Charlotte at Detroit (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Indiana (1900/0000) Atlanta at Orlando (1900/0000) Minnesota at Toronto (1930/0030) Sacramento at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Utah at Dallas (2030/0130) San Antonio at Denver (2100/0200) Miami at Golden State (2230/0330) Phoenix at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Tuesday, February 11 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Chicago at Washington (1900/0000) Portland at New Orleans (2000/0100) San Antonio at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Boston at Houston (2130/0230) Wednesday, February 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Cleveland (1900/0000) Detroit at Orlando (1900/0000) Toronto at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Indiana (1930/0030) Washington at New York (1930/0030) Portland at Memphis (2000/0100) Charlotte at Minnesota (2000/0100) Sacramento at Dallas (2030/0130) Golden State at Phoenix (2100/0200) Miami at Utah (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Denver (2200/0300) Thursday, February 13 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Boston (2000/0100) Oklahoma City at New Orleans (2000/0100) Friday, February 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Team World at Team USA (2100/0200)