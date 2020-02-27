NBA Standings

Toronto 42 16 .724 - 2. Boston 41 17 .707 1 3. Philadelphia 36 23 .610 6 1/2 4. Brooklyn 26 31 .456 15 1/2 5. New York 17 41 .293 25 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 50 8 .862 - 2. Indiana 34 24 .586 16 3. Chicago 20 39 .339 30 1/2 4. Detroit 19 41 .317 32 5. Cleveland 17 41 .293 33 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 36 22 .621 - 2. Orlando 26 32 .448 10 3. Washington 21 36 .368 14 1/2 4. Charlotte 20 38 .345 16 5. Atlanta 17 43 .283 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 40 18 .690 - 2. Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 4 3. Utah 36 22 .621 4 4. Portland 26 33 .441 14 1/2 5. Minnesota 17 40 .298 22 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 44 12 .786 - 2. LA Clippers 39 19 .672 6 3. Sacramento 24 33 .421 20 1/2 4. Phoenix 24 35 .407 21 1/2 5. Golden State 12 46 .207 33 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 38 20 .655 - 2. Dallas 36 23 .610 2 1/2 3. Memphis 28 30 .483 10 4. New Orleans 25 33 .431 13 5. San Antonio 24 33 .421 13 1/2 Friday, February 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at Orlando (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Atlanta (1930/0030) Charlotte at Toronto (1930/0030) Dallas at Miami (2000/0100) Sacramento at Memphis (2000/0100) Oklahoma City at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Cleveland at New Orleans (2000/0100) Detroit at Phoenix (2100/0200) Washington at Utah (2100/0200) Denver at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Saturday, February 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at New York (1700/2200) Portland at Atlanta (1930/0030) Brooklyn at Miami (1930/0030) Indiana at Cleveland (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Memphis (2000/0100) Houston at Boston (2030/0130) Orlando at San Antonio (2030/0130) Golden State at Phoenix (2100/0200) Sunday, March 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Charlotte (1300/1800) Dallas at Minnesota (1530/2030) Philadelphia at LA Clippers (1530/2030) Toronto at Denver (1800/2300) Detroit at Sacramento (1800/2300) LA Lakers at New Orleans (2000/0100) Washington at Golden State (2030/0130) Monday, March 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at Cleveland (1900/0000) Houston at New York (1900/0000) Portland at Orlando (1900/0000) Memphis at Atlanta (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Miami (1930/0030) Dallas at Chicago (2000/0100) Indiana at San Antonio (2030/0130) Tuesday, March 3 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at Charlotte (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Boston (1930/0030) Minnesota at New Orleans (2000/0100) LA Clippers at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Golden State at Denver (2100/0200) Toronto at Phoenix (2100/0200) Philadelphia at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Washington at Sacramento (2200/0300)