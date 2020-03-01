NBA Standings

Toronto 42 17 .712 - 2. Boston 41 17 .707 0 1/2 3. Philadelphia 37 23 .617 5 1/2 4. Brooklyn 26 32 .448 15 1/2 5. New York 18 42 .300 24 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 51 8 .864 - 2. Indiana 35 24 .593 16 3. Chicago 20 40 .333 31 1/2 4. Detroit 20 41 .328 32 5. Cleveland 17 42 .288 34 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 37 22 .627 - 2. Orlando 27 32 .458 10 3. Washington 21 37 .362 15 1/2 4. Charlotte 21 38 .356 16 5. Atlanta 18 43 .295 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 40 19 .678 - 2. Utah 37 22 .627 3 3. Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 3 1/2 4. Portland 26 34 .433 14 1/2 5. Minnesota 17 41 .293 22 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 45 12 .789 - 2. LA Clippers 40 19 .678 6 3. Sacramento 25 34 .424 21 4. Phoenix 24 36 .400 22 1/2 5. Golden State 12 47 .203 34 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 38 20 .655 - 2. Dallas 36 24 .600 3 3. Memphis 28 31 .475 10 1/2 4. New Orleans 26 33 .441 12 1/2 5. San Antonio 24 33 .421 13 1/2 Sunday, March 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Charlotte (1300/1800) Dallas at Minnesota (1530/2030) Philadelphia at LA Clippers (1530/2030) Toronto at Denver (1800/2300) Detroit at Sacramento (1800/2300) LA Lakers at New Orleans (2000/0100) Washington at Golden State (2030/0130) Monday, March 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at Cleveland (1900/0000) Houston at New York (1900/0000) Portland at Orlando (1900/0000) Memphis at Atlanta (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Miami (1930/0030) Dallas at Chicago (2000/0100) Indiana at San Antonio (2030/0130) Tuesday, March 3 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at Charlotte (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Boston (1930/0030) Minnesota at New Orleans (2000/0100) LA Clippers at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Golden State at Denver (2100/0200) Toronto at Phoenix (2100/0200) Philadelphia at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Washington at Sacramento (2200/0300) Wednesday, March 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Cleveland (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Detroit (1900/0000) Orlando at Miami (1900/0000) Indiana at Milwaukee (1900/0000) Memphis at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Utah at New York (1930/0030) Chicago at Minnesota (2000/0100) New Orleans at Dallas (2030/0130) Washington at Portland (2200/0300) Thursday, March 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Charlotte (1900/0000) LA Clippers at Houston (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Sacramento (2200/0300) Toronto at Golden State (2230/0330)