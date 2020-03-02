NBA Standings

Toronto 42 18 .700 - 2. Boston 41 18 .695 0 1/2 3. Philadelphia 37 24 .607 5 1/2 4. Brooklyn 26 33 .441 15 1/2 5. New York 18 42 .300 24 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 52 8 .867 - 2. Indiana 36 24 .600 16 3. Chicago 20 40 .333 32 4. Detroit 20 42 .323 33 5. Cleveland 17 43 .283 35 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 38 22 .633 - 2. Orlando 27 33 .450 11 3. Washington 22 37 .373 15 1/2 4. Charlotte 21 39 .350 17 5. Atlanta 19 43 .306 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 41 19 .683 - 2. Utah 37 22 .627 3 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 4 4. Portland 26 35 .426 15 1/2 5. Minnesota 17 42 .288 23 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 46 13 .780 - 2. LA Clippers 41 19 .683 5 1/2 3. Sacramento 26 34 .433 20 1/2 4. Phoenix 24 37 .393 23 5. Golden State 13 48 .213 34 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 39 20 .661 - 2. Dallas 37 24 .607 3 3. Memphis 29 31 .483 10 1/2 4. New Orleans 26 34 .433 13 1/2 5. San Antonio 25 33 .431 13 1/2 Monday, March 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at Cleveland (1900/0000) Houston at New York (1900/0000) Portland at Orlando (1900/0000) Memphis at Atlanta (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Miami (1930/0030) Dallas at Chicago (2000/0100) Indiana at San Antonio (2030/0130) Tuesday, March 3 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at Charlotte (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Boston (1930/0030) Minnesota at New Orleans (2000/0100) LA Clippers at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Golden State at Denver (2100/0200) Toronto at Phoenix (2100/0200) Philadelphia at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Washington at Sacramento (2200/0300) Wednesday, March 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Cleveland (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Detroit (1900/0000) Orlando at Miami (1900/0000) Indiana at Milwaukee (1900/0000) Memphis at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Utah at New York (1930/0030) Chicago at Minnesota (2000/0100) New Orleans at Dallas (2030/0130) Washington at Portland (2200/0300) Thursday, March 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Charlotte (1900/0000) LA Clippers at Houston (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Sacramento (2200/0300) Toronto at Golden State (2230/0330) Friday, March 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Washington (1900/0000) San Antonio at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Oklahoma City at New York (1930/0030) Utah at Boston (2000/0100) Indiana at Chicago (2000/0100) Orlando at Minnesota (2000/0100) Miami at New Orleans (2000/0100) Memphis at Dallas (2030/0130) Portland at Phoenix (2100/0200) Milwaukee at LA Lakers (2230/0330)