NBA Standings

Toronto 44 18 .710 - 2. Boston 42 20 .677 2 3. Philadelphia 38 25 .603 6 1/2 4. Brooklyn 28 34 .452 16 5. New York 19 44 .302 25 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 53 10 .841 - 2. Indiana 38 25 .603 15 3. Chicago 21 42 .333 32 4. Detroit 20 43 .317 33 5. Cleveland 17 45 .274 35 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 40 23 .635 - 2. Orlando 28 35 .444 12 3. Washington 23 39 .371 16 1/2 4. Charlotte 21 41 .339 18 1/2 5. Atlanta 19 45 .297 21 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 42 20 .677 - 2. Utah 40 22 .645 2 3. Oklahoma City 39 24 .619 3 1/2 4. Portland 28 36 .438 15 5. Minnesota 19 43 .306 23 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 48 13 .787 - 2. LA Clippers 43 19 .694 5 1/2 3. Sacramento 27 35 .435 21 1/2 4. Phoenix 25 38 .397 24 5. Golden State 14 49 .222 35 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 39 22 .639 - 2. Dallas 39 25 .609 1 1/2 3. Memphis 31 32 .492 9 4. New Orleans 27 36 .429 13 5. San Antonio 26 35 .426 13 Sunday, March 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Brooklyn (1400/1900) New Orleans at Minnesota (1430/1930) LA Lakers at LA Clippers (1430/1930) Oklahoma City at Boston (1700/2200) Milwaukee at Phoenix (1700/2200) Miami at Washington (1800/2300) Indiana at Dallas (1800/2300) Orlando at Houston (1800/2300) San Antonio at Cleveland (1830/2330) Detroit at New York (1830/2330) Toronto at Sacramento (2000/0100) Monday, March 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Charlotte at Atlanta (1830/2330) Milwaukee at Denver (2000/0100) Toronto at Utah (2000/0100) Tuesday, March 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Indiana (1800/2300) New York at Washington (1800/2300) Cleveland at Chicago (1900/0000) Minnesota at Houston (1900/0000) Orlando at Memphis (1900/0000) Dallas at San Antonio (1900/0000) Phoenix at Portland (2100/0200) LA Clippers at Golden State (2130/0230) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (2130/0230) Wednesday, March 11 schedules (EST/GMT) New York at Atlanta (1830/2330) Charlotte at Miami (1830/2330) Detroit at Philadelphia (1830/2330) Utah at Oklahoma City (1900/0000) Denver at Dallas (1900/0000) New Orleans at Sacramento (2100/0200) Thursday, March 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Orlando (1800/2300) Boston at Milwaukee (1900/0000) Memphis at Portland (2100/0200) Brooklyn at Golden State (2130/0230) Houston at LA Lakers (2130/0230)