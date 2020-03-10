NBA Standings

Toronto 46 18 .719 - 2. Boston 42 21 .667 3 1/2 3. Philadelphia 38 26 .594 8 4. Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16 1/2 5. New York 20 44 .313 26 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 53 12 .815 - 2. Indiana 39 25 .609 13 1/2 3. Chicago 21 43 .328 31 1/2 4. Detroit 20 45 .308 33 5. Cleveland 19 45 .297 33 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 41 23 .641 - 2. Orlando 29 35 .453 12 3. Washington 23 40 .365 17 1/2 4. Charlotte 22 42 .344 19 5. Atlanta 20 46 .303 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 43 21 .672 - 2. Utah 41 23 .641 2 3. Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3 4. Portland 28 37 .431 15 1/2 5. Minnesota 19 44 .302 23 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 49 13 .790 - 2. LA Clippers 43 20 .683 6 1/2 3. Sacramento 28 36 .438 22 4. Phoenix 26 38 .406 24 5. Golden State 15 49 .234 35 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 39 24 .619 - 2. Dallas 39 26 .600 1 3. Memphis 32 32 .500 7 1/2 4. New Orleans 28 36 .438 11 1/2 5. San Antonio 26 36 .419 12 1/2 Tuesday, March 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Indiana (1900/2300) New York at Washington (1900/2300) Cleveland at Chicago (2000/0000) Minnesota at Houston (2000/0000) Orlando at Memphis (2000/0000) Dallas at San Antonio (2000/0000) Phoenix at Portland (2200/0200) LA Clippers at Golden State (2230/0230) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (2230/0230) Wednesday, March 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Philadelphia (1900/2300) New York at Atlanta (1930/2330) Charlotte at Miami (1930/2330) Utah at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Denver at Dallas (2000/0000) New Orleans at Sacramento (2230/0230) Thursday, March 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Orlando (1900/2300) Boston at Milwaukee (2000/0000) Memphis at Portland (2200/0200) Brooklyn at Golden State (2230/0230) Houston at LA Lakers (2230/0230) Friday, March 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Charlotte (1900/2300) Washington at Boston (1930/2330) New York at Miami (2000/0000) Minnesota at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Denver at San Antonio (2030/0030) New Orleans at Utah (2100/0100) Brooklyn at LA Clippers (2230/0230) Saturday, March 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Phoenix at Dallas (1400/1800) Cleveland at Atlanta (1930/2330) Indiana at Philadelphia (1930/2330) Detroit at Toronto (1930/2330) Chicago at Miami (2000/0000) Golden State at Milwaukee (2030/0030) Minnesota at San Antonio (2030/0030) Memphis at Utah (2100/0100) New Orleans at LA Clippers (2230/0230)