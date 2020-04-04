NBA Standings

Toronto 46 18 .719 - 2. Boston 43 21 .672 3 3. Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7 1/2 4. Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16 5. New York 21 45 .318 26 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 53 12 .815 - 2. Indiana 39 26 .600 14 3. Chicago 22 43 .338 31 4. Detroit 20 46 .303 33 1/2 5. Cleveland 19 46 .292 34 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 41 24 .631 - 2. Orlando 30 35 .462 11 3. Washington 24 40 .375 16 1/2 4. Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 5. Atlanta 20 47 .299 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 43 22 .662 - 2. Utah 41 23 .641 1 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2 1/2 4. Portland 29 37 .439 14 1/2 5. Minnesota 19 45 .297 23 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 49 14 .778 - 2. LA Clippers 44 20 .688 5 1/2 3. Sacramento 28 36 .438 21 1/2 4. Phoenix 26 39 .400 24 5. Golden State 15 50 .231 35 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 40 24 .625 - 2. Dallas 40 27 .597 1 1/2 3. Memphis 32 33 .492 8 1/2 4. New Orleans 28 36 .438 12 5. San Antonio 27 36 .429 12 1/2 Sunday, April 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Charlotte (1300/1700)-postponed Orlando at Philadelphia (1300/1700)-postponed Milwaukee at Boston (1530/1930)-postponed Washington at Indiana (1700/2100)-postponed Miami at New York (1700/2100)-postponed Dallas at Brooklyn (1800/2200)-postponed Utah at Denver (1800/2200)-postponed Chicago at Phoenix (1800/2200)-postponed Toronto at Houston (1900/2300)-postponed Detroit at Minnesota (1900/2300)-postponed New Orleans at San Antonio (1900/2300)-postponed Memphis at Portland (2100/0100)-postponed Cleveland at Sacramento (2100/0100)-postponed Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (2130/0130)-postponed Tuesday, April 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Detroit at Atlanta (1930/2330)-postponed Indiana at Miami (1930/2330)-postponed Milwaukee at Philadelphia (1930/2330)-postponed Phoenix at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Charlotte at New Orleans (2000/0000)-postponed Brooklyn at Oklahoma City (2000/0000)-postponed Houston at Dallas (2030/0030)-postponed Sacramento at San Antonio (2030/0030)-postponed Memphis at Denver (2100/0100)-postponed LA Clippers at Utah (2200/0200)-postponed Cleveland at Portland (2200/0200)-postponed Golden State at LA Lakers (2200/0200)-postponed Wednesday, April 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Boston (1900/2300)-postponed Toronto at Charlotte (1900/2300)-postponed Orlando at New York (1930/2330)-postponed San Antonio at Houston (2130/0130)-postponed Chicago at LA Lakers (2230/0230)-postponed Cleveland at Golden State (2230/0230)-postponed Chicago at LA Clippers (2230/0230)-postponed Thursday, April 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Miami (1930/2330)-postponed Brooklyn at Milwaukee (2000/0000)-postponed Sacramento at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Phoenix at New Orleans (2000/0000)-postponed Denver at Portland (2200/0200)-postponed LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2230/0230)-postponed