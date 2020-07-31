NBA Standings

Jul 31 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Thursday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1.

Toronto 46 18 .719 - 2. Boston 43 21 .672 3 3. Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7 1/2 4. Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16 5. New York 21 45 .318 26 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 53 12 .815 - 2. Indiana 39 26 .600 14 3. Chicago 22 43 .338 31 4. Detroit 20 46 .303 33 1/2 5. Cleveland 19 46 .292 34 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 41 24 .631 - 2. Orlando 30 35 .462 11 3. Washington 24 40 .375 16 1/2 4. Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 5. Atlanta 20 47 .299 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 43 22 .662 - 2. Utah 42 23 .646 1 3. Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2 1/2 4. Portland 29 37 .439 14 1/2 5. Minnesota 19 45 .297 23 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 49 14 .778 - 2. LA Clippers 44 20 .688 5 1/2 3. Sacramento 28 36 .438 21 1/2 4. Phoenix 26 39 .400 24 5. Golden State 15 50 .231 35 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 40 24 .625 - 2. Dallas 40 27 .597 1 1/2 3. Memphis 32 33 .492 8 1/2 4. New Orleans 28 37 .431 12 1/2 5. San Antonio 27 36 .429 12 1/2 Friday, July 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at Brooklyn (1430/1830) Memphis at Portland (1600/2000) Phoenix at Washington (1600/2000) Boston at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Sacramento at San Antonio (2000/0000) Houston at Dallas (2100/0100) Saturday, August 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Denver (1300/1700) Utah at Oklahoma City (1530/1930) New Orleans at LA Clippers (1800/2200) Philadelphia at Indiana (1900/2300) LA Lakers at Toronto (2030/0030) Sunday, August 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Brooklyn (1400/1800) Portland at Boston (1530/1930) San Antonio at Memphis (1600/2000) Sacramento at Orlando (1800/2200) Milwaukee at Houston (2030/0030) Dallas at Phoenix (2100/0100) Monday, August 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Miami (1330/1730) Denver at Oklahoma City (1600/2000) Indiana at Washington (1600/2000) Memphis at New Orleans (1830/2230) San Antonio at Philadelphia (2000/0000) LA Lakers at Utah (2100/0100) Tuesday, August 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Milwaukee (1330/1730) Dallas at Sacramento (1430/1830) Phoenix at LA Clippers (1600/2000) Orlando at Indiana (1800/2200) Boston at Miami (1830/2230) Houston at Portland (2100/0100)

Basketball NBA Results AN HOUR AGO

Basketball Report: NBA, NBPA reach deal on $2.5M disability insurance 2 HOURS AGO