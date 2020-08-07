NBA Standings

Aug 7 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Friday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1.

Toronto 49 18 .731 - 2. Boston 45 23 .662 4 1/2 3. Philadelphia 41 27 .603 8 1/2 4. Brooklyn 32 36 .471 17 1/2 5. New York 21 45 .318 27 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 55 14 .797 - 2. Indiana 42 27 .609 13 3. Chicago 22 43 .338 31 4. Detroit 20 46 .303 33 1/2 5. Cleveland 19 46 .292 34 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Miami 43 26 .623 - 2. Orlando 32 37 .464 11 3. Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 4. Washington 24 44 .353 18 1/2 5. Atlanta 20 47 .299 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Denver 45 24 .652 - 2. Utah 43 25 .632 1 1/2 3. Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 2 4. Portland 32 38 .457 13 1/2 5. Minnesota 19 45 .297 23 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 51 17 .750 - 2. LA Clippers 46 22 .676 5 3. Phoenix 30 39 .435 21 1/2 4. Sacramento 29 39 .426 22 5. Golden State 15 50 .231 34 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Houston 43 25 .632 - 2. Dallas 41 30 .577 3 1/2 3. Memphis 32 37 .464 11 1/2 4. San Antonio 29 38 .433 13 1/2 5. New Orleans 29 39 .426 14 Saturday, August 8 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Portland (1300/1700) Utah at Denver (1530/1930) LA Lakers at Indiana (1800/2200) Phoenix at Miami (1930/2330) Milwaukee at Dallas (2030/0030) Sunday, August 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Oklahoma City (1230/1630) Memphis at Toronto (1400/1800) San Antonio at New Orleans (1500/1900) Orlando at Boston (1700/2100) Philadelphia at Portland (1830/2230) Houston at Sacramento (2000/0000) Brooklyn at LA Clippers (2100/0100) Monday, August 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (1430/1830) Dallas at Utah (1500/1900) Toronto at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Indiana at Miami (2000/0000) Denver at LA Lakers (2100/0100) Tuesday, August 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Orlando (1300/1700) Houston at San Antonio (1400/1800) Phoenix at Philadelphia (1630/2030) Portland at Dallas (1700/2100) Boston at Memphis (1830/2230) New Orleans at Sacramento (2100/0100) Milwaukee at Washington (2100/0100) Wednesday, August 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Houston (1600/2000) Toronto at Philadelphia (1830/2230) Miami at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Washington at Boston (2000/0000) Portland at Brooklyn (2000/0000) Sacramento at LA Lakers (2000/0000) Milwaukee at Memphis (2000/0000) New Orleans at Orlando (2000/0000) Dallas at Phoenix (2000/0000) San Antonio at Utah (2000/0000) LA Clippers at Denver (2100/0100)

