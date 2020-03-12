NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The league said the affected player, reportedly center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the league said.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic." (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Kim Coghill)