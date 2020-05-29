Basketball

NBA targets July 31 restart - report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Rory Carroll

May 29 (Reuters) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reported on Friday.

The NBA was the first North American sports league to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-March.

Basketball

Stephen Jackson rallies for justice for 'brother' Floyd

AN HOUR AGO

When asked by Reuters to comment on the Athletic report, an NBA spokesman said the league had "nothing to confirm at this point."

The Athletic said the NBA discussed four competition scenarios, ranging from all 30 teams completing a reduced 72-game regular season to having the top 16 teams go directly to the playoffs.

It is unclear where the games would be played or whether spectators would be allowed to attend.

Last week the NBA said it was in talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July.

The potential plan would see the league hold games at a single site, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a sprawling athletic complex inside the Orlando resort that has three arenas, hotels and would allow the league to limit outside exposure. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis)

Basketball

Report: NBA GMs prefer going straight to playoffs

3 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Report: NBA GMs split over whether to finish regular season

17 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Stephen Jackson rallies for justice for 'brother' Floyd

AN HOUR AGO
Basketball

Report: NBA GMs prefer going straight to playoffs

3 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Report: NBA GMs split over whether to finish regular season

17 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Bucks GM expects NBA vote next week, games in Orlando

YESTERDAY AT 22:16

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

YESTERDAY AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

YESTERDAY AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

YESTERDAY AT 15:11
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReport: NBA GMs prefer going straight to playoffs
Next articleStephen Jackson rallies for justice for 'brother' Floyd