"The owners of NBA teams have agreed with the players' association on an early and shortened NBA season starting on Dec. 22," Bach told a news conference.

"This will allow the best basketball players to play at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Basketball 2020 NBA draft profile: Aleksej Pokusevski AN HOUR AGO

"This is what the players want. This is what the movement wants and may National Olympic Committees want very much. It is excellent news."

The Tokyo Games were due to be held in 2020 but were postponed to start in July 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Basketball 2020 NBA draft profile: Tyrese Maxey AN HOUR AGO