NBA to honor top players from seeding games

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Players who performed the best under unique conditions in the NBA bubble will receive a unique honor, the league announced Tuesday.

The NBA Player of the Seeding Games and an All-Seeding Games First Team and
Second Team will be selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who
have covered the season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near
Orlando.

The winners will be announced on Saturday before Game 1 of the Western
Conference play-in game, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

The NBA previously announced the 2019-20 finalists for Most Valuable Player,
Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth
Man of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Voting by a media panel for those awards, in addition to the All-NBA Team, NBA
All-Rookie Team and NBA All-Defensive Team, was based on games played from the
start of the regular season through March 11 and did not include seeding
games.

--Field Level Media

