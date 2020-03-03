NBA to players: Limit contact with fans amid coronavirus
The NBA has advised players to limit contact with fans as a precaution as cases of the coronavirus are appearing in the United States.
The league is recommending players "utilize fist-bumps over high-fives with
fans," ESPN reported. The league also advised players not to touch anything
passed by fans for autographs, such as pens and jerseys, the report added.
"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is
paramount," the NBA said in a statement issued Monday. "We are coordinating
with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists
on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."
Guard CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers already tweeted that he was
suspending signing autographs. He made his announcement on Saturday after a
coronavirus case had been confirmed in Oregon.
ESPN also reported that team front offices are worried about the effect the
virus will have on workouts and scouting before June's draft, adding that
efforts to scout players based overseas could be "limited in scope."
The Chinese Basketball Association suspended play Feb. 1 over fears over the
coronavirus. The outbreak started in China in December and 3,100 people have
died -- more than 2,900 in China. Globally, more than 90,000 have been
infected, CNN reported Tuesday.
--Field Level Media