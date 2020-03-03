NBA to players: Limit contact with fans amid coronavirus

The league is recommending players "utilize fist-bumps over high-fives with

fans," ESPN reported. The league also advised players not to touch anything

passed by fans for autographs, such as pens and jerseys, the report added.

"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is

paramount," the NBA said in a statement issued Monday. "We are coordinating

with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists

on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

Guard CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers already tweeted that he was

suspending signing autographs. He made his announcement on Saturday after a

coronavirus case had been confirmed in Oregon.

ESPN also reported that team front offices are worried about the effect the

virus will have on workouts and scouting before June's draft, adding that

efforts to scout players based overseas could be "limited in scope."

The Chinese Basketball Association suspended play Feb. 1 over fears over the

coronavirus. The outbreak started in China in December and 3,100 people have

died -- more than 2,900 in China. Globally, more than 90,000 have been

infected, CNN reported Tuesday.

--Field Level Media