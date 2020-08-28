Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement Friday with the NBPA that

games after the two sides agreed to work together on multiple commitments

bolstering supporting of social justice initiatives and racial equality.

"The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice

coalition," Silver said. "With representatives from players, coaches,

governors that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including

increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for

meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

"In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena

property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials

to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election

to allow for a safe, in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to

COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local election

officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but

not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

"The league will work with players and our network partners to create and

include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting

greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness

around voter access and opportunity."

Silver did not immediately announce the updated schedule of games for

Saturday. All 13 remaining teams practiced but did not hold media

availability.

"These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a

safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform

to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on

economic empowerment in the Black community. We look forward to the resumption

of the playoffs and continuing to work together -- in Orlando and all NBA team

markets -- to push for meaningful and sustainable change."

Player reps for all 13 remaining playoff teams were involved in talks with NBA

owners and general managers in multiple meetings Thursday.

--Field Level Media

