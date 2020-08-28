Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement Friday with the NBPA that
games after the two sides agreed to work together on multiple commitments
bolstering supporting of social justice initiatives and racial equality.
"The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice
coalition," Silver said. "With representatives from players, coaches,
governors that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including
increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for
meaningful police and criminal justice reform.
"In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena
property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials
to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election
to allow for a safe, in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to
COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local election
officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but
not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.
"The league will work with players and our network partners to create and
include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting
greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness
around voter access and opportunity."
Silver did not immediately announce the updated schedule of games for
Saturday. All 13 remaining teams practiced but did not hold media
availability.
"These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a
safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform
to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on
economic empowerment in the Black community. We look forward to the resumption
of the playoffs and continuing to work together -- in Orlando and all NBA team
markets -- to push for meaningful and sustainable change."
Player reps for all 13 remaining playoff teams were involved in talks with NBA
owners and general managers in multiple meetings Thursday.
--Field Level Media