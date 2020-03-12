NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and host

Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments before tipoff.

According to the NBA, a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive

for coronavirus -- COVID-19. The NBA stated the affected player was not in the

arena at the time.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the player in question is Utah center

Rudy Gobert, and that players from the Jazz and Thunder are being quarantined

in Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's

schedule of games until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The

NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard

to the coronavirus pandemic."

At the time of the announcement, the Dallas Mavericks' home game against the

Denver Nuggets was midway through the third quarter.

Two other games -- the New York Knicks at the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte

Hornets at the Miami Heat -- were late in the fourth quarter.

All three games will be allowed to finish before the suspension goes into

effect.

The New Orleans Pelicans were also scheduled to play at the Sacramento Kings

for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but there was no word if that game would be

suspended.

--Field Level Media