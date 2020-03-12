NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's

schedule of games until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The

NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard

to the coronavirus pandemic."

The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and the host

Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments before tipoff.

According to the NBA, a Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for

coronavirus -- COVID-19. The NBA stated the affected player was not in the

arena at the time.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the player in question is Utah center

Rudy Gobert, and that players from the Jazz and Thunder were being quarantined

at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Players and staff from the Jazz

would remain under in Oklahoma City, Wojnarowski reported, and the timetable

for next steps was not yet clear.

"This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep

throat and an upper respiratory infection," the Jazz said in a statement. "...

In consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health

officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.

"A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah

Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the

NBA to postpone the game," the statement continued.

At the time of the announcement, the Dallas Mavericks' home game against the

Denver Nuggets was midway through the third quarter.

ESPN cameras caught Mavericks owner Mark Cuban finding out the news as he

looked at a phone while sitting courtside, then walking to the Dallas bench

before another man -- presumably on the team's staff -- took the phone and

talked to on-court officials.

"This is crazy. This can't be true. This isn't within the realm of

possibility," Cuban told ESPN. "I'm not an expert. I'm not going to try to be

an expert. Our plan here was to defer to the NBA.

"I trust Adam (Silver, the NBA commissioner). It's really not about basketball

or money. If this is just exploding to the point that players and others have

it ... you think about your family. Stunning isn't the right word. It's not

about the team. It's about the country and life in general."

Cuban said NBA teams are being permitted to "stay together" and hold

practices.

He also turned his attention to team and arena employees certain to be

impacted by any prolonged stoppage.

"In talking, when some of the things were coming up that we might not play

games I reached out to folks at the arena and the Mavs to find out what it

would cost to support people who might not be able to come to work to support

them," he said. "We've already started the process and putting plan in place.

We might ask them to do volunteer work in exchange but this is important to

me."

Two other games -- the New York Knicks at the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte

Hornets at the Miami Heat -- were late in the fourth quarter.

All three games were to be allowed to finish before the suspension goes into

effect.

The New Orleans Pelicans were also scheduled to play at the Sacramento Kings

for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but the game was officially postponed shortly

after 10:30.

