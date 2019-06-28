NBA to use coaches' challenges in summer league

The ESPN report cites a memo sent to teams Friday that sets guidelines for the

challenge system, which has been tested in the G League the last two seasons

and was used some in summer league last year. Coaches will get one challenge

per game and may only use it to challenge called fouls, goaltending, basket

interference and plays where the ball is knocked out of bounds. Teams must

have a timeout remaining in order for the coach to use a challenge.

A time out must be called immediately following the play in question. If the

challenge is successful, the team keeps the timeout it used to stop play. If

unsuccessful, they lose that timeout. Also, unlike the NFL where coaches

retain the challenge if successful, NBA coaches will lose the challenge no

matter the outcome.

Challenges involving fouls will be determined by the crew chief among the

referees, while the NBA's Replay Center will decide all other challenges.

ESPN quotes the memo as saying, "We anticipate this rule will be in effect in

in the NBA next season as part of a one-year pilot program."

The report adds that the NBA will submit the new challenge system to the Board

of Governors for a vote on July 9 and would require support from two-thirds of

the league's teams.

According to ESPN, the memo states: "Based on the feedback we have received,

we expect it to be adopted."

--Field Level Media