NBA trade roundup: Hawks move up to No. 4, take Hunter

4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from

the New Orleans Pelicans for four picks, according to multiple reports an hour

before Thursday's draft was scheduled to begin.

That pick, which the Pelicans acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the

Anthony Davis deal, became Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter. Like all other

trades, the deal cannot become official until July 6.

The Hawks parted with picks No. 8 (Texas center Jaxson Hayes), No. 17

(Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker) and No. 35 (Brazil forward

Marcos Louzada Silva) this year, plus Cleveland's 2020 first-round pick. In

return, the Pelicans sent Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick (later traded to

Philadelphia and then Detroit) and a future second-round pick to the Hawks,

ESPN reported.

Atlanta was flush with first-round picks after a deal during the 2018 draft

that sent Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks and brought Trae Young to the

Hawks.

In other draft-day moves:

--The Indiana Pacers acquired forward T.J. Warren and the No. 32 pick from the

Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The move clears salary-cap space for the Suns, who would shed the remaining

three years and $35 million on Warren's contract. Warren, 25, contributed 18

points and four rebounds per game last season for Phoenix.

The Pacers later dealt the 32nd pick, which became Stanford forward KZ Okpala,

to the Miami Heat for three future second-round picks.

--The Suns then dealt the No. 6 pick in the draft to the Minnesota

Timberwolves for the No. 11 pick and forward Dario Saric, according to

Wojnarowski.

The Wolves used the sixth pick on Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver,

and the Suns took North Carolina forward Cameron Johnson 11th overall.

Saric, 25, moved to Minnesota in the middle of last season in the deal that

sent Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers. In a combined 81 games, he

averaged 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 2018-19, both figures below his

career norms.

--The Boston Celtics completed a pair of trades with the Philadelphia 76ers

and the Suns, adding a future first-round pick while sending big man Aron

Baynes to Phoenix, according to multiple reports.

First, the Celtics dealt the 20th overall pick (Washington wing Matisse

Thybulle) to the 76ers for the 24th pick (Virginia guard Ty Jerome) and the

33rd pick (Purdue guard Carsen Edwards). Boston then sent Jerome and Baynes to

the Suns for a 2020 first-round pick originally owned by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reports earlier Thursday said the Celtics were interested in moving Baynes to

clear cap space for a big free agent addition, with eyes on Butler and

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard.

--The Memphis Grizzlies traded up two spots with the Oklahoma City Thunder to

land Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke, sending a 2024 second-round pick in

exchange, according to multiple reports.

Clarke was taken 21st overall, and the Thunder got 23rd overall pick Darius

Bazley, a forward who committed to Syracuse last year before choosing not to

play on a team for the past year.

--The Los Angeles Clippers sent the Brooklyn Nets a 2020 first-round pick and

the 56th overall pick in Thursday's draft to acquire the 27th overall pick,

according to multiple reports.

The Clippers got Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele with the 27th pick,

and the Nets got UCLA guard Jaylen Hands at No. 56. The 2020 first-rounder

headed to Brooklyn was previously acquired from Philadelphia in the trade of

Tobias Harris.

--The Cleveland Cavaliers sent four future second-round picks to the Detroit

Pistons for the 30th overall pick, USC guard Kevin Porter Jr.

--The Hawks traded two future second-round picks and the 57th overall pick

(later dealt to Detroit) to the 76ers for the 34th overall pick, Maryland big

man Bruno Fernando.

--The Golden State Warriors traded two future second-round picks to the

Pelicans for the 39th overall pick, Serbian C Alen Smailagic.

--The Washington Wizards acquired swingman Jonathon Simmons and the 42nd

overall pick, Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield, from the 76ers for cash

considerations.

--The Denver Nuggets traded a future second-round pick and cash considerations

to the Heat for 44th overall pick, Oregon center Bol Bol.

--The Los Angeles Lakers traded a future second-round pick and cash

considerations to the Orlando Magic for the 46th overall pick, Iowa State

forward Talen Horton-Tucker.

--The New York Knicks traded up eight spots with the Sacramento Kings to get

Michigan guard Ignas Brazdeikis at 47th overall. The Kings get Virginia guard

Kyle Guy with the 55th overall pick. Compensation for the swap is not yet

known.

--Field Level Media