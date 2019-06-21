NBA trade roundup: Hawks reportedly move up to No. 4

4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from

the New Orleans Pelicans for three picks, according to multiple reports an

hour before Thursday's draft was scheduled to begin.

The Pelicans acquired the fourth overall pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in

the Anthony Davis deal that can't be completed until next month.

The Hawks parted with the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks. In return, the Pelicans are

sending Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick to the

Hawks, ESPN reported.

Atlanta was flush with first-round picks after a deal during the 2018 draft

that sent Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks and brought Trae Young to the

Hawks.

In other draft-day moves:

--The Indiana Pacers acquired forward T.J. Warren and the No. 32 pick from the

Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The

move would clear salary-cap space for the Suns, who would shed the remaining

three years and $35 million on Warren's contract. Warren, 25, contributed 18

points and four rebounds per game last season for Phoenix.

--The Suns then dealt the No. 6 pick in the draft to the Minnesota

Timberwolves for the No. 11 pick and forward Dario Saric, according to

Wojnarowski. Saric, 25, moved to Minnesota in the middle of last season in the

deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers. In a combined 81 games,

he averaged 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 2018-19, both figures below his

career norms.

