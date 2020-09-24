And once the news came out -- that one of the three officers involved had been
charged with three counts of wanton endangerment (the lowest-grade felony in
Kentucky), the other two officers were not charged at all, and that none of
the charges dealt specifically with the death of Taylor -- people from around
both leagues were quick to speak out, either verbally or through social media.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who earlier in the day texted his
teammates that an announcement would be coming, did not speak about the grand
jury's decision but did make a statement on Twitter:
"I've been lost for words today! I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want
Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and
not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but
damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! my love to Breonna mother,
family and friends! I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I'm sorry!!"
Teammate Danny Green said, "Nobody was really happy about it. It was
disappointing. In a sense, something was done, but it wasn't enough. Most guys
felt it was definitely not enough. ... It's a tough one. It's a tough one."
Taylor, 26, was shot to death by Louisville police in the early hours of March
13, as police were serving a warrant on Taylor's apartment. Taylor's
boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at police as they entered the apartment,
maintaining he did not know they were police and that he feared Taylor and he
were being attacked. Police returned fire, with multiple shots hitting Taylor,
killing her.
At a news conference shortly after the charges were announced Wednesday,
Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron told reporters that the officers were
"justified in their use of force" because Walker fired at them first.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team is playing the Lakers in the
Western Conference finals and who often wears "Justice for Elijah McClain" on
his shirts, said, "I know we've been using our platform down here to try to
bring about education and a voice in a lot of players on our team, especially
(regarding) justice for Breonna Taylor. We have not gotten that justice.
That's a shame. Hopefully that will change at some point."
McClain, was a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by police in Aurora,
Colo., last August. Police ultimately tackled McClain to the ground and put
him in a chokehold, then called paramedics who injected McClain with the
powerful sedative ketamine. McClain had a heart attack on the way to the
hospital and was declared brain dead three days later. McClain was not armed
when police originally approached him.
One month ago Wednesday, Jacob Blake, another Black man, was shot multiple
times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Shortly after the
shooting, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not play out of protest against the
shooting. That began a string of teams and athletes in a variety of sports
around the world refusing to play or practice as a sign of protest.
There has been no indication Wednesday that any games would be postponed in
light of the Taylor news, and the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat did play Game
4 of the Eastern Conference finals later Wednesday night near Orlando.
Before the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talked about the increased social
activism athletes and sports leagues have undertaken in recent months.
"This has all been about justice," Spoelstra said, "and it was not served."
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said, "To have 15 rounds of gunfire fired, five of
which hit (Taylor), and there to be wanton endangerment -- which I didn't know
existed before today -- as the charge ... it's tough.
"At the end of the day, there's been a call across the country, rightfully so,
for more transparency, more accountability and just a better community
relationship. And obviously, this feels like a setback to that."
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he "wasn't surprised" by the verdict.
"I think that this society, in the way it was built and the way ... its
intentions were never to protect and serve people of color, initially," Brown
said. "When they were gearing for what was about to happen, I knew the wrong
decision was probably being made, but it doesn't surprise me. It doesn't
surprise me at all. Until we dismantle, recreate or change the system that we
have, we're going to still have victims like Breonna Taylor and others that
fall victim to oppression."
In Bradenton, Fla., Taylor's case has been at the forefront throughout the
WNBA's return to play in its bubble. Players have worn "Say Her Name" shirts
-- a rallying cry in the wake of Taylor's death -- and "Black Lives Matter"
has donned courts in the bubble.
Though there were no games Wednesday, plenty of players expressed their
feelings on social media, as well.
"We knew the news was not gonna be good when the Louisville police chief
declared a state of emergency preemptively," New York Liberty guard Layshia
Clarendon tweeted. "My heart breaks for Tamika Palmer (Taylor's mother) all
over again. We will not be silent & accept state sanctioned murder and an
extreme lack of accountability time and time again."
Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins tweeted, "He was charged with
endangerment for shooting in 'other' apartments. STILL, there are no charges
and no one being held accountable for Breonna Taylor's MURDER."
And Chicago Sky coach James Wade -- one of two Black head coaches in the WNBA
-- tweeted: "Wow! This comes as no surprise but this is really bad. I don't
understand what we stand for and why life doesn't mean anything."
--Field Level Media