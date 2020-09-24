And once the news came out -- that one of the three officers involved had been

charged with three counts of wanton endangerment (the lowest-grade felony in

Kentucky), the other two officers were not charged at all, and that none of

the charges dealt specifically with the death of Taylor -- people from around

both leagues were quick to speak out, either verbally or through social media.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who earlier in the day texted his

teammates that an announcement would be coming, did not speak about the grand

jury's decision but did make a statement on Twitter:

Basketball NBA, WNBA react to charges in Breonna Taylor case AN HOUR AGO

"I've been lost for words today! I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want

Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and

not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but

damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! my love to Breonna mother,

family and friends! I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I'm sorry!!"

Teammate Danny Green said, "Nobody was really happy about it. It was

disappointing. In a sense, something was done, but it wasn't enough. Most guys

felt it was definitely not enough. ... It's a tough one. It's a tough one."

Taylor, 26, was shot to death by Louisville police in the early hours of March

13, as police were serving a warrant on Taylor's apartment. Taylor's

boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at police as they entered the apartment,

maintaining he did not know they were police and that he feared Taylor and he

were being attacked. Police returned fire, with multiple shots hitting Taylor,

killing her.

At a news conference shortly after the charges were announced Wednesday,

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron told reporters that the officers were

"justified in their use of force" because Walker fired at them first.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team is playing the Lakers in the

Western Conference finals and who often wears "Justice for Elijah McClain" on

his shirts, said, "I know we've been using our platform down here to try to

bring about education and a voice in a lot of players on our team, especially

(regarding) justice for Breonna Taylor. We have not gotten that justice.

That's a shame. Hopefully that will change at some point."

McClain, was a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by police in Aurora,

Colo., last August. Police ultimately tackled McClain to the ground and put

him in a chokehold, then called paramedics who injected McClain with the

powerful sedative ketamine. McClain had a heart attack on the way to the

hospital and was declared brain dead three days later. McClain was not armed

when police originally approached him.

One month ago Wednesday, Jacob Blake, another Black man, was shot multiple

times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Shortly after the

shooting, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not play out of protest against the

shooting. That began a string of teams and athletes in a variety of sports

around the world refusing to play or practice as a sign of protest.

There has been no indication Wednesday that any games would be postponed in

light of the Taylor news, and the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat did play Game

4 of the Eastern Conference finals later Wednesday night near Orlando.

Before the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talked about the increased social

activism athletes and sports leagues have undertaken in recent months.

"This has all been about justice," Spoelstra said, "and it was not served."

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said, "To have 15 rounds of gunfire fired, five of

which hit (Taylor), and there to be wanton endangerment -- which I didn't know

existed before today -- as the charge ... it's tough.

"At the end of the day, there's been a call across the country, rightfully so,

for more transparency, more accountability and just a better community

relationship. And obviously, this feels like a setback to that."

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he "wasn't surprised" by the verdict.

"I think that this society, in the way it was built and the way ... its

intentions were never to protect and serve people of color, initially," Brown

said. "When they were gearing for what was about to happen, I knew the wrong

decision was probably being made, but it doesn't surprise me. It doesn't

surprise me at all. Until we dismantle, recreate or change the system that we

have, we're going to still have victims like Breonna Taylor and others that

fall victim to oppression."

In Bradenton, Fla., Taylor's case has been at the forefront throughout the

WNBA's return to play in its bubble. Players have worn "Say Her Name" shirts

-- a rallying cry in the wake of Taylor's death -- and "Black Lives Matter"

has donned courts in the bubble.

Though there were no games Wednesday, plenty of players expressed their

feelings on social media, as well.

"We knew the news was not gonna be good when the Louisville police chief

declared a state of emergency preemptively," New York Liberty guard Layshia

Clarendon tweeted. "My heart breaks for Tamika Palmer (Taylor's mother) all

over again. We will not be silent & accept state sanctioned murder and an

extreme lack of accountability time and time again."

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins tweeted, "He was charged with

endangerment for shooting in 'other' apartments. STILL, there are no charges

and no one being held accountable for Breonna Taylor's MURDER."

And Chicago Sky coach James Wade -- one of two Black head coaches in the WNBA

-- tweeted: "Wow! This comes as no surprise but this is really bad. I don't

understand what we stand for and why life doesn't mean anything."

--Field Level Media

Basketball NBA Results 5 HOURS AGO